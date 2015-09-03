U.S., European stocks touch record highs as calm backs risk rally
NEW YORK Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching all-time intraday peaks, as U.S. equities tracked European stocks and global bond yields.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said financial market turmoil has yet to cause enough stress in financial institutions to warrant concern, CNBC reported on Thursday.
"We are keeping a careful eye on market volatility," Lew told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that was aired on Thursday.
"We are looking at what if any risks there are, and so far have not seen the kinds of stresses in financial institutions that would cause us to have any immediate concerns," Lew said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW YORK Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching all-time intraday peaks, as U.S. equities tracked European stocks and global bond yields.
A federal appeals court threw out a ruling that the U.S. government illegally bailed out insurer American International Group Inc during the 2008 financial crisis, in a defeat for former chief executive officer Maurice "Hank" Greenberg.