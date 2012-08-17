This self-portrait courtesy of NASA shows the deck of the Curiosity rover from the rover's Navigation camera taken August 7, 2012. The full-resolution images, taken from 360 degrees around the rover, are displayed here as a polar projection. The rim of Mars' Gale Crater can be seen at upper right. This mosaic is made of 20 images, each of 1,024 by 1,024 pixels. Seams between the images have been minimized as much as possible. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

This full-resolution self-portrait courtesy of NASA shows the deck of the Curiosity rover from the rover's Navigation camera taken on August 7, 2012. The back of the rover can be seen at the top left of the image, and two of the rover's right side wheels can be seen on the left. The undulating rim of Mars' Gale Crater forms the lighter color strip in the background. Bits of gravel, about 0.4 inches (1 centimeter) in size, are visible on the deck of the rover. This mosaic is made of 20 images, each of 1,024 by 1,024 pixels. Seams between the images have been minimized as much as possible. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout

A cropped image from NASA's Curiosity rover shows one set of marks on the surface of Mars where blasts from the descent-stage rocket engines blew away some of the surface material in NASA handout photo released to Reuters, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

This close-up image shows the first target NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars aims to zap with its Chemistry and Camera (ChemCam) instrument, in this NASA handout photo released to Reuters, August 17, 2012. ChemCam will be firing a laser at this rock, provisionally named N165, and analyzing the glowing, ionized gas, or plasma, that the laser excites. The instrument will analyze that spark with a telescope and identify the chemical elements in the target. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

The view from the landing site of NASA's Curiosity rover toward the lower reaches of Mount Sharp on Mars is seen in this NASA photo released to Reuters August 17, 2012. This image shows the colors modified as if the scene were transported to Earth and illuminated by terrestrial sunlight. This processing, called 'white balancing,' is useful to scientists for recognizing and distinguishing rocks by color in more familiar lighting. The terrain Curiosity will explore is marked by hills, buttes, mesas and canyons on the scale of one-to-three story buildings, very much like the Four Corners region of the western United States. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Image shows the first target (circled, L) for NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars that it will zap with its Chemistry and Camera (ChemCam) instrument, in this NASA handout photo released to Reuters August 17, 2012. ChemCam will be firing a laser at this rock, provisionally named N165, and analyzing the glowing, ionized gas, or plasma, that the laser excites. The instrument will analyze that spark with a telescope and identify the chemical elements in the target. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Undated NASA handout image shows the Mars landing site of the Curiosity rover and destinations scientists want to investigate. Curiosity landed inside Gale Crater at the green dot, within the Yellowknife quadrangle. The team has chosen for it to move toward the region marked by a blue dot that is nicknamed Glenelg. That area marks the intersection of three kinds of terrain. The science team thought the name Glenelg was appropriate because, if Curiosity traveled there, it would visit it twice -- both coming and going -- and the word Glenelg is a palindrome. Then, the rover will aim to drive to the blue spot marked 'Base of Mt. Sharp', which is a natural break in the dunes that will allow Curiosity to begin scaling the lower reaches of Mount Sharp. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Handout

CAPE CANAVERAL NASA on Friday unveiled plans for its Mars rover Curiosity's first road trip, part of a two-year quest to determine if the planet most like Earth could ever have hosted microbial life, scientists said.

The one-ton nuclear-powered robotic science lab landed in a large crater near Mars' equator on August 6 to search for organic materials and other chemistry considered key to life.

The rover's primary target is Mount Sharp, a mound of layered rock three miles high rising from the floor of Gale Crater.

Before beginning the 4.3-mile (7-km) trek to the base of Mount Sharp, a journey expected to take months, the six-wheeled Curiosity will visit a relatively nearby site named "Glenelg," which caught scientists' interest because it includes three types of terrain.

The name was selected from a list of about 100 rock formations in northern Canada. Scientists realized Glenelg was a palindrome -- a word that reads the same backward -- and particularly suited as the name for Curiosity's first destination since the rover will have to come back through the site to head to Mount Sharp.

The road trip to Glenelg depends in part on how well Curiosity cruises through the rest of its instrument checkout. Early next week, the rover will test-fire its powerful laser to pulverize a bit of bedrock uncovered by exhaust from Curiosity's descent engine.

A small telescope will then analyze the vaporized material to determine what minerals it contains.

The combined system, known as Chemistry & Camera, or ChemCam, is designed to make about 14,000 measurements throughout Curiosity's mission, said lead instrument scientist Roger Wiens, with the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

"There's a high-power laser that briefly projects several megawatts onto a pinhead-size spot on the surface of Mars," Wiens said. "It creates a plasma, or a little ball of flame or spark."

The telescope, which can observe the flash from up to about 25 feet away, then splits the light into its component wavelengths.

Scientists use that information to determine chemical composition.

Travel to Glenelg, located about 1,600 feet away from Curiosity's landing site, should take a month or longer, depending on how many stops scientists decide to make along the way.

"Probably we'll do a month worth of science there, maybe a little bit more," lead mission scientist John Grotzinger told reporters during a conference call on Friday. "Sometime toward the end of the calendar year, roughly, I would guess then we would turn our sights toward the trek to Mount Sharp."

