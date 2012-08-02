This artist's concept depicts the rover Curiosity, of NASA's Mars Science Laboratory mission, as it uses its Chemistry and Camera (ChemCam) instrument to investigate the composition of a rock surface. REUTERS/ NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout

This artist's concept depicts the moment that NASA's Curiosity rover touches down onto the Martian surface. REUTERS/NASA-JPL/Handout

Michael Meyer (L-R), lead scientist of NASA's Mars Exploration Program, John Grotzinger, Mars Science Laboratory project scientist, California Institute of Technology, Don Hassler, principal investigator, Radiation Assessment Detector on MSL, Southwest Research Institute and Michael Malin, principal investigator, Mars Descent Imager on MSL, Malin Space Science Systems discuss during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, Calfiornia August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Michael Meyer, lead scientist for NASA's Mars Exploration Program, looks on during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, Calfiornia August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Pete Theisinger, Mars Science Laboratory project manager from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab, poses with a model of the Curiousity rover and the rover's descent stage (top) after a news conference at JPL in Pasadena, Calfiornia August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Pete Theisinger (L), Mars Science Laboratory project manager from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab, looks on as Adam Steltzner, Mars Science Laboratory, entry, descent and landing phase lead, speaks during a news conference at JPL in Pasadena, Calfiornia August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Doug McCuistion (L), NASA's Mars Exploration Program director and Pete Theisinger, Mars Science Laboratory project manager, from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab speaks during a news conference at JPL in Pasadena, California August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Adam Steltzner, entry, descent and landing phase lead from Mars Science Laboratory, from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab demonstrates using a model how the Mars Science Laboratory Curiousity rover capsule will descend during a news conference in Pasadena, Calfiornia August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Michael Malin (R), principal investigator, Mars Descent Imager on MSL from Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego, displays a pocket knife for scale as an image of the Mars Descent Imager (MARDI) camera which is on the Curiosity rover of NASA's Mars Science Laboratory mission is pictured in the background, during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, Calfiornia August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Adam Steltzner, entry, descent and landing phase lead, Mars Science Laboratory, from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab demonstrates how the Curiousity rover will descend on cables from a sky crane, during a news conference in Pasadena, Calfiornia August 2, 2012, as the rover prepares to land on Mars, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Michael Meyer, lead scientist for NASA's Mars Exploration Program, looks on during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, Calfiornia August 2, 2012. An image of the MSL Curiousity rover during spaceflight to Mars is seen in the background. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

John Grotzinger, Mars Science Laboratory project scientist from the California Institute of Technology, speaks during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, Calfiornia August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

This artist's concept features NASA's Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover, a mobile robot for investigating Mars' past or present ability to sustain microbial life. Curiosity will land near the Martian equator about 10:31 p.m., on August 5, 2012 in the late evening. In this picture, the rover examines a rock on Mars with a set of tools at the end of the rover's arm, which extends about 7 feet (2 meters). Two instruments on the arm can study rocks up close. A drill can collect sample material from inside of rocks and a scoop can pick up samples of soil. The arm can sieve the samples and deliver fine powder to instruments inside the rover for thorough analysis. REUTERS/NASA-JPL/Handout

This artist's concept shows the sky crane maneuver during the descent of NASA's Curiosity rover to the Martian surface.The entry, descent, and landing (EDL) phase of the Mars Science Laboratory mission begins when the spacecraft reaches the Martian atmosphere, about 81 miles (131 km) above the surface of the Gale crater landing area, and ends with the rover Curiosity safe and sound on the surface of Mars set for August 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA-JPL/Handout

Michael Meyer (L), lead scientist for NASA's Mars Exploration Program, and John Grotzinger, Mars Science Laboratory project scientist, California Institute of Technology look on during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, Calfiornia August 2, 2012. A graphic of the MSL Curiousity rover and the cameras on board is seen in the background. The rover is set to land in the late evening of August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

PASADENA, California NASA's Mars Climate Orbiter was about a week away from wrapping up an 11-month journey to the Red Planet in 1999 when engineers noticed a problem - the spacecraft, designed to study Mars' environment, was not where it was supposed to be.

The gap grew alarmingly over the next few days. On September 23, Climate Orbiter began the brake to enter Mars' orbit as planned, but disappeared behind the planet 49 seconds early, severing radio contact with Earth. It was never heard from again.

Launching probes to Mars is not for the faint of heart. Out of the 40 spacecraft dispatched to the Red Planet, only 14 lived to fulfill their missions.

Against those grim odds, NASA is poised for its most unorthodox and risky landing yet. The $2.5 billion Mars Science Laboratory is scheduled to touch down at 1:31 a.m. EDT Monday (0431 GMT) next to a mountain that may harbor life-friendly environments.

"This is the hardest NASA robotic mission ever attempted," NASA's associate administrator for science John Grunsfeld told reporters during a pre-landing news conference last month.

To deliver the one-ton robotic geologist near the mountain's base, engineers designed a contraption that would make cartoonist and inventor Rube Goldberg beam. The rover, about the size of a Mini Cooper car, is too heavy to bounce to the planet's surface in airbags or fly itself with rocket thrusters, systems successfully used by six previous NASA landers.

Instead, Mars Science Lab will be lowered to the ground on a tether spooled out by a flying platform that works like an aerial crane. NASA is the first to admit the idea sounds crazy, but managers are convinced it will work.

"We've done everything we could. We've tested everything we could test. We built everything to the best of our ability," said Doug McCuistion, who oversees NASA's Mars exploration programs. "Once you understand it, it's not a crazy concept."

History is not on NASA's side, though the United States has fared far better than Russia when it comes to Mars exploration. Out of 19 attempted missions, Russia and the former Soviet Union have had only a few partial successes.

Launch failures claimed nearly half of Russia's probes, including the ambitious Phobos-Grunt sample return mission last year. Other spacecraft sailed blindly past Mars or burned up in the planet's atmosphere during landing attempts.

Newcomers Japan and China have fared no better. Only Europe, which operates the Mars Express orbiter, has had beginner's luck on Mars.

"We learn from these things even if they aren't successful," McCuistion said.

Investigators have attributed the failed 1999 Climate Orbiter mission to human error: The flight software used metric units while the ground system that wrote the code used Imperial measures.

Two months later, a companion lander bit the dust - literally - when its rocket engines apparently shut down too early, causing the probe to crash to the ground.

And even when the engineering is perfect, Mars itself can throw mean curve balls. NASA's Mariner 9 and two Soviet orbiters arrived in May 1971 to find a global-wide dust storm in progress.

"We don't have the capability to predict these things," McCuistion said. "That is why Mars wins an awful lot of the time."

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Jackie Frank)