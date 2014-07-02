Loud sex sounds stall pro tennis match in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. The score of a televised professional tennis match in Florida was love-15 when the apparent sounds of a woman in the throes of lovemaking interrupted it Tuesday night.
Vandals broke into a Maryland petting zoo this week and painted graffiti on a sow and her piglets, police said on Wednesday.
The taggers used blue veterinary antiseptic spray to paint "Hello my pretty" on the 650-pound, 3-year-old mother at the Green Meadows Petting Farm in Monrovia, Maryland.
Each of the 11 7-day-old piglets had a letter spray-painted on it, but farmer Ken Keyes, the Green Meadows owner, is not sure what word or words they might be.
"It's some sort of message," he said.
More graffiti painted on a wall said "Urbana Rules," a likely reference to nearby Urbana High School, Keyes said.
"I think it was high school kids," he said. "I don't think it's a middle-aged couple that said 'let's go tag some pigs.'"
No animals were harmed. The vandals also stole a tortoise named Henrietta.
Keyes filed a report with the Maryland State Police, who are investigating along with Frederick County Animal Control.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jim Loney)
