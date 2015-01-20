Jan 9, 2015; Boston, USA; Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker speaks to the media about the USOC selecting Boston as its applicant city to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games during a press conference at the Boston Convention Center and Exhibition Center. Mandatory...

Massachusetts has will have an estimated $765 million budget deficit this fiscal year due to overspending by the state government, Governor Charlie Baker said on Tuesday.

Tax revenue has come in "pretty much on benchmark" at an increase of about 4.5 percent from last year, but spending will rise by 7.3 percent, Baker said. Next month, Baker must propose a budget for fiscal year 2016, which begins July 1.

Baker said that a large drain on funds was the $230 million spent for ongoing issues with the state's Health Connector website, the insurance exchange set up under the national Affordable Care Act. The site was plagued by problems after its launch in late 2013.

Other big ticket items for Massachusetts include health insurance for public employees and retirees, Baker said.

Baker, a Republican who took office less than two weeks ago, had already said he was eying spending cuts because he would inherit a large budget gap. At the time, he said it was more than $500 million.

On Tuesday he reiterated his vow not to put state aid to cities and towns on the chopping block.

He said his administration will "make these decisions as we go forward with great sensitivity and careful judgment" and work collaboratively with lawmakers.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Alan Crosby)