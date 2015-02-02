LOS ANGELES A day care center at a Southern California high school has been closed after a baby enrolled in the program was diagnosed with measles amid an outbreak that has already infected more than 100 people nationwide, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday.

The infant was enrolled at the child-care center at Santa Monica High School, where a freshman baseball coach contracted measles last month, the Times reported. It was not immediately clear if the two cases were related.

A spokeswoman for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School district could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

The spokeswoman told the Times that the baby was under the age of 12 months and therefore could not be immunized for measles.

She said that the district was working with health officials to determine the extent of exposure among other enrollees at the day care center and that it was not immediately clear when it would reopen, according to the newspaper.

The California Department of Public Health said on Monday that 92 cases of measles had been confirmed in the state, up from 91 on Friday.

Fifty-nine of those cases have been epidemiologically linked to an outbreak that public health officials believe began when an infected person visited Disneyland in Anaheim in late December.

More than a dozen other cases have been confirmed in 13 other U.S. states and in Mexico. No deaths have been reported.

Measles was officially declared eliminated in the United States in 2000 after decades of intensive childhood vaccine efforts. But last year the nation had its highest number of measles cases in two decades.

In addition to California, since December cases of measles have been confirmed in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Washington state, as well as Mexico.

Most people recover within a few weeks, although it can be fatal in some cases.

