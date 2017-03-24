A girl climbs stairs near a section of the fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Joaquin, 36, a chef from Guatemala who says he was deported from the United States, poses for a photograph while leaning on a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The border fence separating Mexico and the United States is seen through a hole of a second border fence in an area where double border fences were built, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Pensioner Pedro, 72, is seen at his house near a section of the fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Pensioner Pedro, 72, caresses his dog Orejona outside his home near a section of the fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A section of the border fence separating Mexico (L) and the United States is seen on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Pensioner Pedro, 72, rests outside his home near a section of the fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A house stands next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A house stands near a section of the fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A section of the fence separating Mexico and the United States is seen, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man is fishing next to the fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexican architect Carlos Torres, 68, is reflected in a glass window of his house near a section of the double border fences separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The roof of a house made with an advertisement banner is seen next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A shopping cart with a typical Mexican hat and a broom are seen next to the fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Pants hang on a section of the fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Pilar, 27, a housewife, cleans her house near a section of the fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A girl runs outside her home near a section of the fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Joaquin, 36, a chef from Guatemala who says he was deported from the United States, sits underneath a tree near a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Joaquin, 36, a chef from Guatemala who says he was deported from the United States, builds a bed in a tree, near a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A family burns trash near a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A member of the U.S. border patrol inspects the area where the border fence separating Mexico and the United States is interrupted, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The Mexican neighborhood Nido de Aguilas is seen next to the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Carpenter Moses and dental assistant Sara's home stands near a section of the fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexican Carlos, 27, who says that he was deported from the United States, heats up tortillas at his house near the double fence that separates Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man sells hot dogs next to the fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A painting of Jesus Christ is seen on the wall of a house, next to a section of the border fence separating Mexico and the United States, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

An officer of the U.S. border patrol inspects the area where the border fence separating Mexico and the United States is interrupted, on the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

TIJUANA The rust-red U.S. fence along the Mexican border has inspired various quirky architectural structures, from a frontier-themed mansion to a humble treehouse with uninterrupted views across the Californian scrubland.

Carlos Torres, an architect in the northern Mexican city of Tijuana, has lived in a house in the shadow of the U.S. border for three decades, and the fence that U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to expand begins at the end of his garden.

Yet far from seeing the metal wall as an eyesore, he chose to make it a central piece of the design aesthetic of his lavish home, which he has named "The First House in Northwest Mexico."

A specially erected viewpoint provides a panoramic vista into the United States, while his garden is littered with border paraphernalia, such as a signpost indicating the start of U.S. territory.

Although Torres has embraced his little section of wall, he doubted the larger fence that Trump envisages will work.

"Walls won't halt immigration," he said from his viewing balcony, which also looks out onto the Pacific Ocean. Trump, he said, "doesn't know what he's talking about. Here at this fence, people keep crossing every week."

The wall also dominates Pedro and Carmen Hernandez's garden, but unlike Torres, they don't have the means to turn it into a design feature. Instead, they use the corrugated metal that looms over their modest home to hang their clothes to dry.

"Sometimes, we've had people in our gardens who are trying to cross over," Carmen said. "This area has been dangerous for years. We've had murders and kidnappings. But one learns to live with it."

A few kilometers east of Torres' mansion, Guatemalan chef Joaquin set up a much simpler home in the branches of a tree, just meters from the border.

Deported from the United States a few years ago and with little money to spend, Joaquin - who did not want his last name used so he would not be identified - hoisted a scruffy mattress into the heart of the tree and spends his nights staring up through the leaves into the heavens. During the day, he often spots dozens of migrants trying to sneak into the United States.

"I've tried to cross so many times that the (U.S.) border guards even got to know me, but I never made it back," said Joaquin, who makes a living by collecting trash in Tijuana that he tries to sell to a local recycling plant.

(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Leslie Adler)