WASHINGTON Economic growth in Mexico is outperforming expectations for the first time in President Enrique Pena Nieto's administration, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said Friday.

Speaking at an event in Washington, Meade added that Mexico has been grappling with challenges related to the exchange rate because of uncertainty over U.S.-Mexico relations.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to dump the NAFTA trade deal that binds Mexico, the United States and Canada if he cannot recast it in favor of the United States.

Meade said he was hopeful a good agreement could be reached with the United States as the countries gear up to renegotiate NAFTA.

Uncertainty over the future of NAFTA has dampened expectations for the Mexican economy.

