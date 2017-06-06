U.S. jobless claims rise, labor market still tight
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.
WASHINGTON The U.S. and Mexican governments reached a new agreement in principle on trade in sugar, but U.S. producers have failed to endorse the deal, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday.
The agreement, which calls for Mexico to shift its export a smaller proportion of refined sugar and a larger proportion of raw sugar to the United States, would go through a final drafting stage, during which he said the two sides would try to make it easier for U.S. sugar producers to "come on board" with the deal, Ross said.
(Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse)
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.