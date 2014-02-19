U.S. President Barack Obama (R) listens at a bilateral meeting with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the El Palacio de Gobierno del Estado de Mexico before the start of the North American Leaders Summit in Toluca, Mexico, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

TOLUCA, Mexico U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday praised his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto for pushing through a raft of economic reforms, as the pair met for a North American leaders' summit in central Mexico.

Pena Nieto has overhauled swathes of Mexico's economy, including the key energy and telecoms sectors, in a bid to boost competition and economic growth that has long lagged that of regional peers. However, it will be years before the full economic impact of the reforms is felt.

"I want to congratulate President Pena Nieto on the outstanding efforts that he's made ... on a whole range of reforms that promise to make Mexico more competitive and increase opportunity for the people of Mexico," Obama said.

"I'm also very interested in hearing President Pena Nieto's strategies as he embarks on dealing with some of the reforms in the criminal justice system and around security issues, which I know are very pressing on his mind and where we have some excellent cooperation between the United States and Mexico." NAFTA's 3 heads may haggle better together.

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told Reuters on Tuesday Pena Nieto's economic reforms should help lift foreign direct investment in Mexico to between $30 billion and $40 billion a year by 2016. The United States is Mexico's top trade partner.

Obama and Pena Nieto met with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper in the city of Toluca to discuss commerce and bilateral issues during a summit between the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) partners.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker said earlier this month that the 20-year anniversary of NAFTA was an appropriate moment to look at how to "upgrade" North American trade ties.

However, retooling the trade pact between Canada, Mexico and the United States is not necessary because trans-Pacific talks will cover any gaps left by NAFTA, Mexican Foreign Minister Jose Antonio Meade said in an interview this week.

Meade said he expected the leaders to discuss a controversial pipeline project that would transport Canadian crude deep into the United States, but he did not expect any major deals to be announced related to the opening up of Mexico's state-dominated oil sector.

The proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline will help shape the distribution of crude supplies in the region, and Mexico is already beginning to diversify its oil exports away from the United States given surging production there.

While Mexico, the world's 10th biggest crude producer, still exports the overwhelming majority of its crude exports to the United States, oil shipments to the world's biggest economy are down by half from a 2006 peak of 1.8 million bpd.

Mexico is increasingly shipping crude to Asian markets, in particular China and India.

Obama will have the final say on whether to allow the more than $5 billion pipeline, a decision not expected for many months. Obama has said in the past that he believed the pipeline should go ahead "only if this project does not significantly exacerbate the problem of carbon pollution."

(Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Ken Wills)