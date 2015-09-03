EpiPens should work at least a while past expiration dates
(Reuters Health) - It’s worth a shot to use an expired EpiPen, if that’s all you have, a new study suggests.
WASHINGTON The Pentagon said on Thursday it was ordering a safety review at nine Department of Defense labs and facilities that handle toxins and agents such as anthrax.
The review follows the discovery of anthrax contamination at a facility in Utah and incorrect record-keeping at two other locations, the Pentagon said.
Earlier this year, officials discovered live anthrax had been shipped to researchers in the United States and several other countries.
Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson said on Monday the U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation concerning management and advisory services provided to rheumatology and gastroenterology practices that bought two of its drugs.