JACKSON, Miss. The estate of an eccentric Elvis Presley memorabilia collector who for more than two decades offered tours of his Mississippi house at any time day or night will be auctioned on Saturday, his attorney said.

The sale will be held at Paul MacLeod's Holly Springs home, known as "Graceland Too." Though not officially connected to Graceland, Presley's home in Memphis, Tennessee, the quirky 24-hour attraction drew Elvis fans from all over the world until its owner's death last year.

Some bidders have expressed interest in turning the property into an Elvis-themed bed and breakfast, attorney Phillip Knecht said.

They will also have the chance to buy hundreds of Elvis Presley vinyl records, MacLeod's pink Cadillac and dozens of foot lockers full of clippings and recordings featuring the performer known as the "King of Rock 'n' Roll."

Auctioneer Greg Kinard said some items have garnered more attention than he expected, such as trinkets and life-sized Elvis cutouts used as part of a photo prop for visitors who paid $5 each to tour MacLeod's house.

"Some of the stuff we almost threw away is the stuff we're getting the most requests for," Kinard said.

MacLeod, who loved Elvis so much he wore a replica of the singer's gold lamé suit and named his son after him, died in July at age 70. He had opened Graceland Too, located halfway between Memphis and Elvis' birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1990.

Knecht said the first phase of the auction will offer the property and everything on it in one package, including a homemade electric chair meant to evoke "Jailhouse Rock" that MacLeod kept in his backyard. Proceeds will help pay off claims made to the estate.

MacLeod's 329 vinyl albums, most of them by Presley, are estimated to be the most valuable of his memorabilia. Kinard said they are all in good condition and in their original covers and sleeves.

"Whether you want them because you like Elvis or not, or whether you ever play it or not, some of them are not going to do anything but get to be worth more money," Kinard said.

Knecht and other local residents are hoping to save some of MacLeod's personal items to create an exhibit at the Holly Springs Museum.

"I'd love to get the electric chair, but that might be something we won't be able to afford," Knecht said.

(Reporting by Therese Apel; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Eric Beech)