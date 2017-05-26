Stocks advance as dollar fall boosts oil
NEW YORK World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.
NEW YORK U.S. interest rates futures turned flat early Friday, paring their earlier gains, as a upgrade on U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter and data on durable goods orders in April were a tad stronger than analysts' expectations.
At 8:59 a.m. (1259 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw about an 88 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 meeting FFM7 FFN7, compared with a 83 percent probability before the release of the latest GDP and durable goods data, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that Europe would react in kind if the United States did not play fair in trade, while EU leaders also agreed to consider screening investments by state-owned Chinese firms.