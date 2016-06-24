Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
NEW YORK U.S. short-term interest rates futures added to earlier gains in late U.S. trading on Thursday, as fears about Britain's exit from the European Union spurred traders to consider the Federal Reserve would hold interest rates through at least early 2018.
Federal funds futures briefly implied traders had priced in a slim 2 percent chance the U.S. central bank might lower interest rates at its July 25-26 policy meeting. This compared with a 17 percent probability of a rate hike in earlier Thursday trading, according to Reuters data.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Thursday that the Trump administration does not actually support separating investment and commercial banks.