The death toll from the Washington state mudslide rose to 29 in the second week of recovery efforts in the tiny town of Oso, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's office said on Wednesday.

The March 22 slide in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, northeast of Seattle, was triggered when a waterlogged hillside caved in above the Stillaguamish River.

The death toll stood at 28 on Tuesday.

