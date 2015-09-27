Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
LOS ANGELES Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
At least 10 people were injured on Saturday when the crowd at a music festival in Arizona rushed the stage, according to local media.
At least seven people were taken to the hospital with injuries after the crowd at the Summer Ends music festival in Tempe pushed toward the stage, AZFamily.com reported. Ten to 12 people were injured in the melee, the news site said.
Hip-hop artist J. Cole was the headliner at the festival on Saturday evening. It is unclear whether he was on stage when the incident occurred.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Eric Meijer)
WASHINGTON "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara, supermodel Heidi Klum, former basketball star Allen Iverson and other celebrities have been put on notice by the U.S. government that they must tell fans about any compensation received for promoting products on social media.