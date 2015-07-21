OKLAHOMA CITY Country music artist Stoney LaRue has been arrested in Oklahoma City for allegedly pushing his girlfriend down an apartment stairs, police said on Tuesday.

LaRue, 38, whose given name is Stoney LaRue Phillips, was arrested on Monday after Oklahoma City police responded to a report of an argument between LaRue and his girlfriend, police said.

LaRue apologized to his family, friends and fans in a statement on Tuesday and said he was "going to take some time to work on myself.

"I will be entering an intensive and extensive program, and I appreciate your thoughts and good wishes for me during this trying time," he said.

The woman told police LaRue had been out drinking with a friend until 4 a.m. on Monday and an argument ensued later after the sound of her hair dryer woke him up.

According to arrest records, LaRue threw her curling iron, makeup bag and other items down the stairs. When she bent over to pick up the items, LaRue pushed her, causing her to fall head first down the stairs, the report said.

LaRue was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and released on bond, police said.

(Reporting by Heide Brandes; Editing by Eric Beech)