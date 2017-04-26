NEW YORK Mexican and Canadian stocks and currencies fell on Wednesday after reports that the White House was considering withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement, a long-standing trade deal between both countries and the United states.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 0.11 percent and Mexico's IPC fell 1.17 percent after earlier touching a record high.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 weakened 0.29 percent versus the U.S. currency while the Mexican peso MXN= touched its weakest in 6 weeks versus the greenback.

The peso was last at 19.2397 per dollar, down 2.07 percent on the day.

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW.P) fell 2.8 percent to $50.59 and the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWW.P) was last down 0.4 percent at $26.66.

A senior Trump administration official said and executive order on withdrawing the United States from NAFTA is under consideration. The story was first reported by Politico.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Tom Brown)