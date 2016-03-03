U.S. natural gas storage was expected to end the withdrawal season at 2.153 trillion cubic feet (tcf) at the end of March 2016, according to analysts.
That would be the highest end of the withdrawal season since 2012 and compares with 1.461 tcf in 2015 and a five-year (2011-15) average of 1.581 tcf. In 2012, the amount of gas in storage was 2.369 tcf around the end of March.
The following lists analysts' storage estimates in trillion cubic feet with the most recent estimates on top.
* Indicates changes to table
Company End of March 2016 End of October 2016 Date
trillion cubic feet trillion cubic feet
Current Previous Current Previous
* Energy Aspects 2.400 3-Mar
* Thomson Reuters Analytics 2.465 3-Mar
Macquarie 2.400 4.000 2-Mar
Morgan Stanley 2.240 3.930 2-Mar
Stephen Smith Energy 2.297 2.156 29-Feb
Energy Management Institute 2.223 2.231 26-Feb
IAF Advisors 2.250 2.125 23-Feb
Barclays 2.100 15-Feb
U.S. EIA 2.096 2.043 9-Feb
Societe General 2.100 1-Feb
Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1.985 1.900 3.700 25-Jan
FirstEnergy 2.160 2.080 3.683 25-Jan
Citigroup 2.030 2.062 3.878 13-Jan
PIRA Energy 2.068 7-Jan
Simmons Energy 2.100 2.000 18-Dec
BNP Paribas 2.250 1.890 14-Dec
Asset Risk Management 1.788 10-Dec
Credit Suisse 1.800 1.500 9-Dec
