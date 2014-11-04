NEW YORK A Connecticut man accused of snatching his DWI test results and attempting to eat them was charged with obstruction and criminal tampering, police said.

New York State Police stopped 40-year-old Kenneth Desormes on suspicion of speeding on Interstate 95, not far from the Connecticut state line, early on Sunday morning, police said in a statement.

Desormes, who appeared drunk, was arrested and taken into a trooper station in Tarrytown, New York, about 25 miles north of Manhattan, police said.

When troopers printed out the results of Desormes' breathalyzer results, which showed a blood alcohol level of 0.13 percent - above the New York state legal limit of 0.08 percent - he grabbed the paper printout and attempted to eat it, police said.

Desormes was charged with driving while intoxicated, obstructing governmental administration and criminal tampering, all misdemeanor offenses, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Desormes was in custody on Tuesday or whether he had obtained a lawyer.

