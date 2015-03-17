NEW YORK U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged a New York City auxiliary police inspector for allegedly hacking into police computer databases and using the information to defraud traffic accident victims.

Yehuda Katz, 45, allegedly contacted victims, falsely claiming to be an attorney and offering to settle their potential legal claims, according to the office of Loretta Lynch, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Katz was a deputy inspector with the volunteer auxiliary police, which assist local police, assigned to a precinct in Brooklyn. There, he installed a hidden camera and put electronic devices in a traffic safety office computer, Lynch's office said in a statement.

The devices allowed him to access the computer and an FBI database remotely, using names and passwords of police officers, and he ran more than 6,400 queries through the databases between May and August 2014, it said.

Finding people who had been involved in accidents, he would claim to be the "Katz and Katz law firm," offering to charge 14 percent of any potential settlement, it said.

Charged with knowingly, and with intent to defraud, accessing a protected computer and obtaining personal identifying information, Katz, of Brooklyn, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Neither the U.S. Attorneys' office nor the criminal complaint said whether Katz made any money off the alleged scheme.

Officers at the Brooklyn precinct discovered the hidden camera, and a further search turned up the other electronic devices used in the fraud, the criminal complaint said.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)