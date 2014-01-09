WASHINGTON The U.S. attorney in New Jersey will open an inquiry into recent controversial bridge lane closures, which critics say were engineered by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's staff for political retribution, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The paper gave no further details in its report, which came just minutes before Christie, a possible contender for the 2016 White House race, was due to give a news conference about the scandal.

