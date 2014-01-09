WASHINGTON The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey has opened an inquiry into claims that public officials orchestrated a massive traffic snarl on the busy George Washington Bridge, a spokeswoman for the office said on Thursday.

"The Port Authority Office of Inspector General has referred the matter to us, and our office is reviewing it to determine whether a federal law was implicated," Rebekah Carmichael said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha)