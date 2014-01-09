California's 'weed nuns' on a mission to heal with cannabis
MERCED, Calif. The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey has opened an inquiry into claims that public officials orchestrated a massive traffic snarl on the busy George Washington Bridge, a spokeswoman for the office said on Thursday.
"The Port Authority Office of Inspector General has referred the matter to us, and our office is reviewing it to determine whether a federal law was implicated," Rebekah Carmichael said in a statement.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha)
MERCED, Calif. The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
NEW YORK Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.