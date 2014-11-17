NEW YORK A French man faces criminal charges in New York following his arrest for climbing a beam on the Brooklyn Bridge, police said on Monday.

Yonathan Souid, 23, of Esnandes, France was taken into custody shortly after noon on Sunday, according to the New York Police Department.

He had been spotted on a beam located over the bridge's Manhattan-bound traffic, police said. The famed bridge over the East River connects the Brooklyn and Manhattan boroughs.

Souid was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal trespass, police said.

Police did not provide details of what Souid was allegedly doing on the bridge beam, but local media reported he was taking photographs.

A Russian tourist was arrested in August after climbing to the top of the bridge, where he was snapping photos. He, too, was charged with criminal trespass and reckless endangerment.

In July, someone apparently scaled the span and swapped out two American flags with white flags. Two German artists have said they carried out that stunt.

(Editing by Susan Heavey)