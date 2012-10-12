Mark Massey holds a slip of paper with the queue number for his wedding ceremony as he waits with his partner Dale Frost (L) to be called in the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

REFILE - CLARIFYING POSITION Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Mark Massey (C) and Dale Frost (R) pose for a picture after registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dale Frost holds the wedding ring which he purchased for his partner Mark Massey before their wedding at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dale Frost (L) and Mark Massey read their wedding certificate at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dale Frost and Mark Massey purchase a souvenir magnet after registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kenny Summers, witness to the wedding of Dale Frost and Mark Massey, watches as people select bouquets at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. Frost and Massey, who met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format), decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dale Frost (2nd R) and Mark Massey (L) register their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dale Frost (R) and Mark Massey (C) leave the City Clerk's Office with their witness Kenny Summers after getting married in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK Dale Frost met his boyfriend Mark Massey on a numerically significant date - August 9, 2010, or, 8-9-10. So when the couple got engaged in December, it felt natural to them to hold their wedding on another rare date, October 11, 2012 - 10-11-12.

Across New York City, couples eager for good luck on their wedding day flocked to request marriages licenses on Thursday.

"It doesn't happen very often. It was just something cool," said Frost, 23.

In fact, just two more opportunities to tie a special event like a wedding to a sequential date exist this century, November 12, 2013 -- or 11-12-13 -- and December 13, 2014 -- or 12-13-14.

Frost and Massey live in Columbus, Georgia - a state where same-sex marriages are not legal - so they decided to travel to one of the six states that recognize unions like theirs. New York began recognizing same-sex marriages in 2011.

The city clerk's office said a full count was not immediately available, but at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau there seemed to be more whoops and tears than usual.

There may be no Chinese proverb or other mystical connection to the sequential date, but wedding industry officials know it has a special allure.

David's Bridal, one of the largest U.S. bridal chains, estimates that 4,000 brides will get married on this date, up nearly fivefold from a year ago.

"Whether these dates are seen as lucky or symbolic, it seems the trend is here to stay," the company said in a statement.

A survey conducted by David's Bridal found that 43 percent of U.S. brides have considered getting married on what they consider a lucky or iconic date, such as 10-11-12, or this coming December 12 - 12-12-12.

In Las Vegas, MGM Grand's Forever Grand Chapel has a special numerology package set for this date. For $1,400, couples get the chapel, a pianist, minister fees, limo service and floral and photo packages. MGM is offering the same deal for 12-12-12.

Meanwhile, Maya and Matthew Mosca welcomed their third child at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and the couple said they got a kick out of the perfectly sequenced date and time of birth.

Ethan Mosca came into the world at 2:34 a.m. on 10-11-12.

"I'm not that superstitious but it's my child and I'd like to hope it means something great," said Maya.

Or, at the very least: "He will learn his numbers easily!" she said.

(Editing by Jim Loney)