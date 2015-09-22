Walkies! Big dogs and small join Bangkok fun run
BANGKOK From tiny chihuahuas to 60 kg (130 lb) mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park on Sunday to raise money for charity.
NEW YORK - Residents of the Upper East Side of Manhattan went underground to see what all the noise and fuss in their neighborhood is about -- New York's Second Avenue subway line.
The new line, which is set to open in December 2016, has caused traffic congestion and disruption since the construction project began in 2007. The line was first proposed in the 1920s and had been postponed three times because of financing problems.
The monthly tours are organized so residents can see what is going on below ground. The line will run as an extension of the Q line from 96th Street to 63rd Street.
BRUSSELS An interactive museum exploring Europe's diverse history of wars, the EU and even Brexit opens to the public in Brussels on Saturday, trying to tell the story of the continent from a non-national perspective.