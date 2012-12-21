A tanker carrying light crude oil down the Hudson River briefly ran aground south of Albany, New York, but showed no evidence of a spill, the Coast Guard said on Thursday.

The Stena Primorsk, a 600-foot (182-metre) motor tanker, lost control of its steering on Thursday morning and hit land near Stuyvesant, New York, about 20 miles downriver from Albany, the Coast Guard said. The vessel was later at anchor.

There was no evidence of pollution from the crash, though emergency responders were sent to the site to investigate, the Coast Guard said.

Oil market sources said the vessel was carrying light shale crude from the Bakken prospect in North Dakota destined for a Canadian refinery.

