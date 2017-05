U.S. President Barack Obama (R) poses with Nordic leaders Iceland Prime Minister Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson (L), Finland President Sauli Niinisto (2ndR); Norway Prime Minister Erma Solberg, Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (3rdR) and Denmark Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (2ndL) prior to a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S.President Barack Obama welcomes various leaders at the U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit official arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that he and leaders from five Nordic nations agreed on the need to maintain sanctions against Russia.

During a summit meeting with the leaders of Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Finland, Obama said the countries were united in their concern about Russia's "aggressive military presence" in the Nordic region.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)