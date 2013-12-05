Snap surges after IPO banks give flurry of 'buy' ratings
Shares of Snap Inc jumped over 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly-needed "buy" ratings.
WASHINGTON The troubled mobile phone maker BlackBerry still has at least one very loyal customer: U.S. President Barack Obama.
At a meeting with youth on Wednesday to promote his landmark healthcare law, Obama said he is not allowed to have Apple's smart phone, the iPhone, for "security reasons," though he still uses Apple's tablet computer, the iPad.
Apple was one of several tech companies that may have allowed the National Security Agency (NSA) direct access to servers containing customer data, according to revelations by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. The companies deny the allegation.
Obama fought to keep his BlackBerry after coming to the White House in 2009, though he said only 10 people have his personal email address. Neither George W. Bush nor Bill Clinton used email during their presidencies.
BlackBerry, a Canadian company formerly known as Research In Motion Ltd, virtually invented the idea of on-the-go email, but lost its market stranglehold as rivals brought out more consumer-friendly devices, like Apple's iPhone and phones using Google's Android software.
The company recently halted plans to be sold and is trying to chart a new course by focusing on large business and government clients.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Simao)
Shares of Snap Inc jumped over 5 percent on Monday after several of the Snapchat owner's IPO underwriters handed it badly-needed "buy" ratings.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants its U.S nuclear unit to file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors as early as Tuesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, seeking a quick ringfencing of losses before the Japanese parent's financial year ends.
Driverless vehicles operated by Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] were back on the road in San Francisco on Monday after one of its self-driving cars crashed in Arizona, the ride-hailing company said.