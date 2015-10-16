Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
For the first time in more than 50 years, U.S. President Barack Obama welcomed a musical band from Cuba, the Buena Vista Social Club, to the White House on Thursday to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
The event comes in the wake of the ongoing normalization of ties between the United States and Cuba.
National Hispanic Heritage Month began September 15 and ran until October 15.
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
SANTIAGO Two baby lion cubs were presented to the public at a zoo in Chile on Thursday, born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father.