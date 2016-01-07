Futures fall as Trump tumult continues
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as markets across the globe continued to reel under uncertainties about President Donald Trump's political future and its impact on his pro-growth agenda.
WASHINGTON The White House will release President Barack Obama's budget for fiscal year 2017 on Feb. 9, Shaun Donovan, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said on Twitter on Thursday.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason)
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as markets across the globe continued to reel under uncertainties about President Donald Trump's political future and its impact on his pro-growth agenda.
CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday reported slightly higher-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. stores as customer visits increased and online purchases accelerated.