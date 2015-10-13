Stephanie Mirkin (L) and Brian Tobe (R) are pictured with U.S. President Obama Obama during their wedding at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Youngren/Handout via Reuters

President Barack Obama played an unexpected starring role in a Southern California wedding over the weekend when he ended a round of golf and posed for photos with a bride and groom.

Obama was playing golf on Sunday at the world famous Torrey Pines course in San Diego's upscale La Jolla neighborhood, where Brian Tobe and his bride, Stephanie Mirkin, were getting married, the couple's wedding photographer, Jeff Youngren, said in an email.

The couple delayed their ceremony so the president could finish his game at the 18th hole, in front of where the wedding was set to take place, according to a blog written by their other photographer, Erin Youngren.

The bride and groom watched Obama from the windows of a hotel overlooking the 18th green of the picturesque course, which hugs the Pacific Ocean coastline. After he completed his round, they rushed over to shake hands with the president and pose for pictures, Youngren wrote.

"President Obama, you are my hero for taking a moment to make this a day when a beautiful couple not only got to marry the love of their lives but have the moment of their lives," the photographer wrote on her blog.

Obama was playing golf after concluding a fundraising swing through California.

