U.S. President Barack Obama attends a question and answer session next to Tumblr Founder and CEO David Karp while in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. President Barack Obama attends a question and answer session next to Tumblr Founder and CEO David Karp (not shown) in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he has big plans for working with young Americans after he leaves office in early 2017 - but first, he will take time to kick back.

"I know what I'll do right after the next president's inaugurated," Obama said at the end of an interview on the microblogging platform Tumblr, aimed at an audience in their 20s.

"I'll be on a beach somewhere, drinking out of a coconut," Obama said, drawing laughter from a group of Tumblr users who were in the White House state dining room for the interview.

But first, the president said he is focused on "making sure that I make every day in the next two-and-a-half years count" in his time in office.

After the next election, Obama said he plans to work with young Americans to promote leadership after his presidency and wants to counter cynicism he sees in the millennial generation.

"You guys are fed a lot of cynicism every single day about how nothing works and big institutions stink and government's broken," he said.

"Look out on the horizon, and there's a lot of opportunity out there," he said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)