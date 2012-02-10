WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will deliver a statement at 12:15 p.m. ET (1715 GMT) on Friday about women's preventive health services and religious groups, the White House said.

Obama is expected to announce a plan to better accommodate religious groups on its rule for health insurance coverage of contraceptives, which has prompted an election-year backlash from Catholic Church leaders.

(Reporting By Caren Bohan and Laura MacInnis; Editing by Vicki Allen)