WASHINGTON A large group of conservative lawmakers are close to approving proposed healthcare legislation, their leader said on Wednesday, after they were told to be hopeful that some changes they sought in the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled would be made in the bill.

The Republican Study Committee (RSC), the biggest group of conservatives in Congress, is "very close to signing off" on the Republican healthcare bill that would repeal Obamacare, Representative Mark Walker told reporters after the RSC met with Vice President Mike Pence about the legislation.

Walker said conservatives were told "to be hopeful" that changes adding a work requirement for some Medicaid enrollees, and accelerating the end of an expansion of the Medicaid program, would be incorporated into the bill.

