U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence (R) joins House Republicans, including Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L), to speak to reporters after meeting with the Republican House caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Wednesday the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act will evolve in the months ahead, seeking to deflect criticism by Democrats over dismantling the health care program without an alternate plan.

"The architecture of the replacement of Obamacare will come together, as it should, through the legislative process in the weeks and months ahead," Pence said at a brief news conference after meetings with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)