Indivior seeks FDA approval for drug to treat opioid abuse
British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Wednesday the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act will evolve in the months ahead, seeking to deflect criticism by Democrats over dismantling the health care program without an alternate plan.
"The architecture of the replacement of Obamacare will come together, as it should, through the legislative process in the weeks and months ahead," Pence said at a brief news conference after meetings with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday a combination of its experimental HIV drug with existing therapies met the main goal in four late-stage studies.