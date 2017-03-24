The U.S. Capitol building is seen in the rain as the House of Representatives prepare for a planned vote on the American Health Care Act. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday cleared the way for a contentious debate on legislation to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a more limited federal healthcare insurance program.

By a vote of 230-194, the House approved rules for debating the Republican legislation that Democrats oppose. It was not yet clear whether House Speaker Paul Ryan has enough Republican support to pass the bill that has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)