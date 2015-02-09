WASHINGTON The Obama administration said on Monday that 2015 Obamacare subsidies are averaging $268 a month for people in 37 states who have qualified for federal assistance to help with premiums through the website, HealthCare.gov.

An administration statement, released less than a week before the Feb. 15 close of open enrollment for private health coverage, said subsidies had reduced average monthly premiums to $105 as of Jan. 30, for 6.5 million people who qualified through the federal website.

About eight out of 10 people who chose health plans had premiums of $100 or less after subsidies, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said. Without subsidies, average Obamacare premiums available through HealthCare.gov stand at $374 a month.

The subsidies now available through HealthCare.gov are the subject of a looming U.S. Supreme Court case, in which the plaintiffs hope to prevent people enrolled through the federal exchange from obtaining assistance.

HHS says that about 7.5 million Americans have signed up for 2015 health coverage through the federal exchange so far.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler)