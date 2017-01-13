Gilead's HIV drug meets goal in four late-stage studies
Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday a combination of its experimental HIV drug with existing therapies met the main goal in four late-stage studies.
WASHINGTON The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a measure making the first move toward scrapping Obamacare, joining the Senate in instructing key committees to write legislation repealing the health insurance law.
Eliminating Obamacare is a top priority of the Republican-majority Congress as well as President-elect Donald Trump, who has urged lawmakers to act quickly. The resolution passed on Friday instructs committees of the House and Senate to draft repeal legislation by a target date of Jan. 27.
The resolution passed by a vote of 227 to 198.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)
KINSHASA Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.