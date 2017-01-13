The federal government forms for applying for health coverage are seen at a rally held by supporters of the Affordable Care Act, widely referred to as ''Obamacare'', outside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S. on October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/File Photo

WASHINGTON The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a measure making the first move toward scrapping Obamacare, joining the Senate in instructing key committees to write legislation repealing the health insurance law.

Eliminating Obamacare is a top priority of the Republican-majority Congress as well as President-elect Donald Trump, who has urged lawmakers to act quickly. The resolution passed on Friday instructs committees of the House and Senate to draft repeal legislation by a target date of Jan. 27.

The resolution passed by a vote of 227 to 198.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)