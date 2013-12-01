Usher, Lauryn Hill to perform at Montreux Jazz Festival
MEZIERES, Switzerland Usher, Lauryn Hill, Macy Gray and Erykah Badu are booked to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival during its 51st edition, organizers said on Thursday.
Paul Crouch, the U.S. televangelist who founded one of the world's largest Christian broadcasting networks, died on Saturday at age 79.
Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) - the company he set up with his wife Jan - beamed Christian programs over 84 satellite channels and more than 18,000 television and cable affiliates, according to its website.
Crouch left his job as general manager of a San Bernardino, California, broadcaster in 1973, then bought and expanded a California television station.
TBN went on to broadcast over, among others, Smile of a Child children's channel, The Church Channel, TBN Asia, TBN Europe, TBN Russia, TBN Africa, Al-Horreya TV and Arabic language network and TBN Nejat TV, a Farsi language channel.
His books included "I Had No Father but God," "Hello World," "Omega Code," "Megiddo" and "The Shadow of the Apocalypse."
"His passing followed a decade-long fight with degenerative heart disease," TBN said on its website.
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
NEW YORK Italian novelist Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel "My Brilliant Friend" is headed to television as an eight-part series, U.S. cable channel HBO and Italy's RAI television said on Thursday.