Oil pipelines in the United States are undergoing a historic realignment in response to new production in the Eagle Ford development in south-central Texas, redevelopment of older production in the Permian Basin, and new flows of oil from the Midwest and Canada that have oversupplied Midwest markets.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) on Wednesday announced plans to buy Hiland Partners, a pipeline and logistics company founded by Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) Chief Executive Officer Harold Hamm, for $3 billion including debt. The deal is expected to close during the first quarter.

The deal gives Kinder Morgan its entrance into North Dakota's Bakken shale. Hiland's assets include its new 84,000 barrels per day Double H pipeline, which is slated to start moving Bakken crude to Wyoming by the end of January. There the Double H connects to Tallgrass Energy Partners' (TEP.N) Pony Express pipeline, which moves crude to the U.S. oil futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Also Thursday, Sunoco Logistics Partners announced the successful closure of its binding open season for its 100,000 bpd Delaware Basin extension project in the far west part of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

IN SERVICE

PROJECT: Gulf Coast Pipeline Project (southern leg of Keystone XL)

OPERATOR: TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 487-mile, 36-inch pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas; 48-mile lateral pipeline to Houston.

CAPACITY: Initial capacity of 700,000 bpd, expandable to 830,000 bpd

COST: $2.3 billion

STARTUP: Linefill began in December 2013, startup on Jan. 22, 2014; lateral under construction, to start up with 700,000-barrel storage terminal in mid-2015.

PROJECT: Seaway Pipeline

OPERATOR: Enterprise Product Partners (EPD.N) and Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing, Oklahoma, to Houston, Texas

COST: $300 million for initial reversal, $2 billion for final expansion with new parallel loop pipeline.

CAPACITY: 150,000 bpd initially, with first expansion to 400,000 bpd in January 2013 and further expansion with startup of twin pipeline to 850,000 bpd.

STARTUP: First crude began flowing from Cushing on May 19, 2012; First expansion started up Jan. 11, 2013; twin line construction complete in June 2014; twin receiving Canadian heavy crude delivered to Cushing via Enbridge's Flanagan South pipeline, which started up Dec. 1, 2014.

PROJECT: Kinder Morgan Crude & Condensate (KMCC) pipeline and condensate processing facility in Eagle Ford.

OPERATOR: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Eagle Ford shale formation to storage and a condensate splitter facility in Galena Park, Texas, with access to the Houston Ship Channel

CAPACITY: Pipeline can carry about 300,000 bpd of both Eagle Ford shale crude and condensate in 65 miles of newly built pipe and 113 miles of a converted natural gas pipeline. Splitter will process 100,000 bpd of Eagle Ford condensate (expandable to 150,000) and provide 1.9 million barrels of storage capacity.

Pipeline expansions will connect its DeWitt County station to its Helena station in Karnes County (30 miles) and to the Gonzales Station (15 miles). A 27-mile, 100,000 bpd lateral connects to Phillips 66’s (PSX.N) 247,000 bpd refinery in Sweeny, Texas, including truck offloading capability in Dewitt and four storage tanks in Wharton County with 480,000 barrels of capacity. A 10-mile line will connect KMCC with the Double Eagle system.

COST: Pipeline $225 million; splitter $379 million; Sweeny $100 million; Helena $110 million; Gonzales $75 million; Double Eagle connection $45 million.

STARTUP: Pipeline started up June 14, 2012; Sweeny lateral Jan. 2014. Helena extension August 2014. Phase I of splitter, 50,000 bpd, delayed to January 2015 from June 2014 because of inclement weather and manufacturer delay in delivery of major component, remaining 50,000 bpd on target for 2Q 2015; Gonzales extension 1Q 2015. Double Eagle connection 1Q 2015.

PROJECT: Double Eagle Pipeline

OPERATOR: 50-50 joint venture of Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP.N) and Kinder Morgan.

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Connects to 50-mile, 14- and 16-inch existing pipeline owned by Kinder, enabling delivery of Eagle Ford condensate to Magellan’s marine and storage terminal in Corpus Christi from Three Rivers, Texas. Total project includes 140 miles of new 12-inch pipeline connecting to the existing line. Will build new 10-mile pipeline to connect Double Eagle with Kinder Morgan's KMCC.

CAPACITY: 100,000 bpd initially, expandable to 150,000 bpd

COST: $150 million

STARTUP: In May 2013 pipeline started moving condensate from Three Rivers to the Corpus terminal; announced Aug. 29 that the 85-mile western leg of the project from Gardendale in LaSalle County, Texas, to Three Rivers started up. New 10-mile connector and storage to be complete in early 2015.

PROJECT: Enterprise Crude Houston Oil (ECHO) Terminal and Houston area pipelines

OPERATOR: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Houston Ship Channel area

CAPACITY: Expansion approved to push storage capacity at the ECHO and Bertron facilities to more than 6 million barrels, with access to Enterprise’s marine terminal at Morgan’s Point on the Houston Ship Channel, and to be linked by pipeline to the Eagle Ford shale to the west. Expansion involves pipelines to connect the terminal with major refineries in the southeast Texas market with an aggregate capacity of about 3.6 million barrels per day, including plants in Baytown, Beaumont, Port Arthur and Texas City.

COST: n/a

STARTUP: Initial phase with 750,000 barrels of storage capacity complete in November 2012; expansion to be completed in phases, with 900,000 barrels of storage added in the first quarter 2014 and fully built out by early 2015. Pipeline startups: 65-mile, 36-inch Jones Creek lateral from Seaway Pipeline to ECHO, January 2014; 95-mile, 30-inch ECHO-to-Nederland, serving Beaumont and Port Arthur refineries, October 2014; Rancho II Sealy-to-ECHO, 3Q 2015; company in talks with shippers for a possible second ECHO-to-Texas City pipeline as current line is full.

PROJECT: Longhorn Pipeline reversal

OPERATOR: Magellan Midstream Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Reversed flow of Crane-to-Houston segment of Longhorn Pipeline, which had carried refined products from Houston to El Paso, Texas, and converted the line to transport crude; Announced Oct. 7 will build a new origin at Barnhart, Texas, about 75 miles east of Crane.

CAPACITY: 225,000 bpd in 2013; Will expand capacity by 50,000 bpd to 275,000.

COST: $375 million for first phase; $55 million for expansion; $25 million for new origin.

STARTUP: Started in mid-April 2013; reached 225,000 bpd in October 2013; expand capacity to 275,000 bpd mid-2014; new Barnhart origin to start up in early 2015.

PROJECT: Houma-to-Houston pipeline reversal

OPERATOR: Shell Pipeline LP (RDSa.L)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Houma, Louisiana, to Houston, Texas; reversal will run from Houston to Houma. Phase I delivers crude from connecting pipelines and terminals in Houston to Nederland and Port Arthur; Phase II extends reversal to move crude from Texas to Houma, St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana. Phase III expansion added pumping capability to the Texas-only portion and Phase IV expansion added pumping capability to the Nederland to Houma segment.

CAPACITY: Texas segment with Phase III expansion, 250,000 bpd; Texas to Houma segment with Phase IV expansion, 375,000 bpd; Houma to Clovelly 500,000 bpd; Houma to St. James, 300,000 bpd.

COST: $100 million

STARTUP: Phase I operational; Phase II Texas-to-Louisiana segments operational and linefill commenced ahead of mid-December 2013 startup; Phase III and IV 2014.

PROJECT: Pecos River Pipeline

OPERATOR: Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP.O)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Pecos, Texas, to Crane, Texas, where a 16-inch, 36-mile line connects to Magellan Midstream Partners' Longhorn pipeline to move Permian Basin crude oil to the Gulf Coast; a 29-mile extension gathers crude in Reeves, Culberson, Pecos and Ward counties.

CAPACITY: 150,000 bpd

COST: n/a

STARTUP: The 36-mile line started up Sept. 17, 2013; 30-mile extension October 2014; may extend pipeline by 110 miles into New Mexico, soliciting shipper commitments.

PROJECT: Mississippian Lime pipeline

OPERATOR: Plains All American

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 135-mile pipeline from Alfalfa County near Alva, Oklahoma, to Plains' storage facility at the U.S. crude futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma; 55-mile extension will bring move crude to Alfalfa County from Comanche County, Kansas; additional 45 miles of new pipeline will extend infrastructure into Logan County and further into Grant County, Okla.; Adding 150,000 barrels of new tankage.

CAPACITY: 175,000 bpd for the 135-mile line; 75,000 bpd for the 55-mile line.

COST: n/a

STARTUP: Larger line started up Aug. 1; extension began partial service in fourth quarter 2013, full service end 1Q 2014.

PROJECT: Bakken Oil Express pipeline

OPERATOR: Bakken Oil Express

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 39-mile, 16-inch pipeline between a tanker truck unloading and pumping facility near Killdeer and transport oil to an existing Bakken Oil Express crude by rail loading facility west of Dickinson in western North Dakota.

CAPACITY: 165,000 bpd

COST: $14 million

STARTUP: July 2014

PROJECT: White Cliffs Pipeline

OPERATOR: Rose Rock Midstream LP

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 527-mile, 12-inch crude oil pipeline from Platteville, Colorado, to Cushing, Oklahoma.

CAPACITY: Initially 30,000 bpd; first expansion to 76,000 bpd, then to 150,000 bpd; third expansion to push capacity to 215,000 bpd

COST: n/a

STARTUP: Reached 150,000 bpd in August 2014; expansion to 215,000 bpd to be complete by late 3Q 2015.

PROJECT: Gardendale Gathering System expansion

OPERATOR: Plains All American

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Four crude oil gathering pipelines, a total of 90 miles, extending from Dimmitt and La Salle counties to Plains’ Gardendale Terminal in South Texas. Connect at Gardendale to long-haul pipelines that deliver crude to refineries in Three Rivers, Corpus Christi and the Houston area. Project included new Eagle Ford condensate stabilization facility adjacent to Gardendale terminal. Also a new 40-mile Gulf Coast crude oil pipeline originating from Plains’ Ten Mile terminal in Mobile, Alabama to Pascagoula.

CAPACITY: 115,000 bpd of incremental gathering capacity; 80,000 bpd condensate facility being expanded to 120,000 bpd

COST: $190 million for all three projects

STARTUP: Gardendale expansion completed in stages from autumn 2012 through the first half of 2013; Gulf Coast Alabama pipeline operational; condensate facility expansion 1H 2015.

PROJECT: Western Oklahoma Extension

OPERATOR: Plains All American

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 95-mile extension of Plains’ Oklahoma pipeline system from Orion, Oklahoma to Reydon, Oklahoma at the western state line; will provide access to the Granite Wash and Cleveland sands oil plays in western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle.

CAPACITY: 75,000 bpd

COST: n/a

STARTUP: 3Q 2014

PROJECT: Butte LOOP Pipeline

OPERATOR: True Company

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Baker, Montana to Guernsey, Wyoming

CAPACITY: 110,000 bpd

COST: n/a

STARTUP: August 2014

PROJECT: West Texas Gulf pipeline system

OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (SXL.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Three different projects to bring Permian basin crude to Gulf Coast market. West Texas to Houston line - 40,000 bpd, expandable to 44,000 bpd, will carry West Texas Sour and West Texas Intermediate at Midland; West Texas to Longview Access – 30,000 bpd, to carry Permian crudes to the Mid-Valley pipeline to the Midwest; West Texas to Nederland Access – 40,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: All three operational; West Texas to Nederland started up in July after delay by Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) March 2013 shutdown of its Pegasus crude oil pipeline that carries heavy Canadian crude to Texas from Illinois after a spill. The Exxon and Sunoco lines are connected, and the July startup of the Exxon line's Texas segment allowed Sunoco's project to start.

PROJECT: Cline Shale Pipeline System

OPERATOR: Centurion Pipeline, subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Irion, Sterling, Tom Green and Mitchell Counties in West Texas to Centurion's existing Colorado City, Texas, station. 100 miles of new pipeline and several origination stations, each able to receive crude via truck or pipeline.

CAPACITY: 75,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: August 2014 began initial operations at Barnhart Station, delivering crude to Colorado City; Fully operational in 3Q 2014 in conjunction with the startup of the BridgeTex Pipeline.

PROJECT: Victoria Express Pipeline

OPERATOR: Devon Energy

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 56-mile, 12-inch crude and condensate pipeline from the Eagle Ford shale in DeWitt County, Texas, to the Port of Victoria in Victoria, Texas.

CAPACITY: 100,000 bpd

COST: $70 million

STARTUP: 3Q 2014

PROJECT: BridgeTex Pipeline

OPERATOR: Magellan Midstream Partners; partner Plains All American (PAA.N) , in mid-November 2014 acquired Occidental Petroleum Corp's (OXY.N) half interest for $1 billion.

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 450-mile pipeline from Colorado City in the Permian Basin to Houston-area refineries, with access to Texas City and the Houston Ship Channel; project includes construction of 1.2 million barrels of crude storage in Colorado City and 1.4 million barrels of storage in east Houston. BridgeTex connects to Plains' Sunrise Pipeline and Basin Pipeline system in Colorado City. Magellan will assume ownership of 45-mile leg from Houston to Texas City.

CAPACITY: 300,000 bpd

COST: $1 billion; $600 million from Magellan, $400 million from Occidental

STARTUP: September 2014

PROJECT: Rio Bravo pipeline conversion

OPERATOR: Energy Transfer Partners (ETP.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 84 miles of natural gas pipelines converted to crude and condensate service from McMullen County, Texas, to Trafigura AG's marine terminal in Corpus Christi to allow Eagle Ford crude to be shipped to other U.S. markets. Trafigura is spending $500 million to expand the terminal so it can berth three medium-range tankers and two inland barges at the same time.

CAPACITY: 100,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: September 2014

PROJECT: Eastern Access/Line 6B Expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Phase I Griffith, Indiana to Stockbridge, Michigan; Phase II Stockbridge to Sarnia, Ontario

CAPACITY: 240,000 bpd to 57,000 bpd

COST: $400 million

STARTUP: Phase I May 2014; Phase II September 2014.

PROJECT: Flanagan South Pipeline

OPERATOR: Enbridge

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 600-mile Flanagan terminal at Pontiac, Ill., to Cushing Okla; route follows Enbridge's Spearhead; will carry Canadian heavy crude that will load into Enterprise's Seaway system to move to the U.S. Gulf Coast

CAPACITY: 600,000 bpd

COST: $2.6 billion

STARTUP: December 2014

PROJECT: South Texas pipeline system expansion

OPERATOR: Koch Pipeline LP

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: San Patricio County, Texas

CAPACITY: 200,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: Mid-2014

PROJECT: Dakota Plains/Hiland pipeline

OPERATOR: Hiland Crude LLC; Kinder Morgan acquiring

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Connects Hiland’s Market Center gathering system in North Dakota to Dakota Plains Holdings’ Pioneer Rail Terminal in New Town, North Dakota; on Jan. 21, 2015, Kinder Morgan announced plans to guy Hiland Partners for $3 billion, deal to close in the first quarter.

CAPACITY: 15,000 bpd initially, expandable to 60,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: November 2014

PROJECT: Galena Park to Houston Gulf Coast crude distribution

OPERATOR: Magellan Midstream Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Pipeline and terminal system at Galena Park, Texas, to deliver crude from Magellan’s pipeline system Houston and Texas City refineries.

CAPACITY: n/a

COST: $50 million

STARTUP: Mid-2014

PROJECT: Eaglebine Express

OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Reversal and conversion of an underused refined products pipeline to move crude oil from the Eaglebine and Woodbine shale plays in Hearne, Texas, to Hebert Texas; then five miles of new pipeline to Sunoco Logistics’ 22 million-barrel storage hub in Nederland, Texas

CAPACITY: 60,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: October 2014

PROJECT: Granite Wash Extension Pipeline

OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Wheeler County Texas in the Texas Panhandle to Ringgold, Texas north of Fort Worth along the state line; will include about 200 miles of new pipeline, pump stations, tankage and truck unloading facilities to transport Granit Wash shale oil output to Sunoco and third-party pipelines that transport crude to refineries in the Midcontinent and on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

CAPACITY: 70,000 bpd initially.

COST: N/A

STARTUP: October 2014.

PARTIALLY IN SERVICE OR NEARING COMPLETION

------------------------------------------

PROJECT: Pony Express Pipeline

OPERATOR: Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 430-mile converted natural gas pipeline and 260-mile new pipeline to carry North Dakota Bakken crude from Guernsey, Wyoming, to Cushing, Oklahoma; also 66-mile lateral in northeast Colorado that will connect to the mainline east of Sterling; in talks with shippers about a potential expansion to move crude from Colorado and southeast Wyoming to the pipeline system and accommodate more Bakken crude.

CAPACITY: Mainline 230,000 to 320,000 bpd; lateral 90,000 bpd; potential expansion would increase system capacity by 80,000 bpd to 400,000 bpd.

COST: $725 million for mainline and lateral, N/A for expansion

STARTUP: November 2014. Lateral to start up in 1H 2015. Expansion, if approved, 2H 2016; open season launched Nov. 3, 2014.

PROJECT: Double H pipeline

OPERATOR: Hiland Partners' Hiland Crude LLC; Kinder Morgan acquiring

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 488-mile, 12-inch pipeline in two segments originating from Dore, North Dakota; H1 segment to terminal near Baker, Montana; H2 segment from that terminal to Guernsey, Wyoming, where it will connect to Tallgrass Energy Partners' Pony Express pipeline, which will move crude to Cushing, Oklahoma. On Jan. 21, 2015, Kinder Morgan announced plans to acquire Hiland Partners for $3 billion, with the deal to close during the first quarter.

CAPACITY: 84,000 bpd; expandable to 100,000 bpd

COST: $375 million or greater

STARTUP: Hiland had targeted 4Q 2014 startup after delay from August 2014; Kinder said initial volumes to start up by the end of January 2015, rampup to 108,000 bpd in early 2016

PROJECT: Eagle Ford Joint-Venture Pipeline

OPERATOR: Plains All American (PAA.N); partner Enterprise Products

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 140-mile crude line and condensate from Gardendale hub in La Salle County, Texas, to refineries in Three Rivers and Corpus Christi; and a 35-mile segment from Three Rivers to Enterprise Products Partners’ Lyssy station in Wilson County. First expansion adding pumping capacity and looping segments; Second expansion adding a new condensate gathering system in Karnes and Live Oak counties and new twin line from Three Rivers to Corpus Christi announced November 2014.

CAPACITY: Currently 350,000 bpd from western Eagle Ford to Three Rivers and Corpus Christi, plus a marine terminal at Corpus Christi and 1.8 million barrels of storage capacity across the system. First expansion will increase capacity to 470,000 bpd and add 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity in Gardendale, Tilden and Corpus Christi. Second expansion will add gathering system and pipeline to Three Rivers and a new 70-mile pipeline from Three Rivers to a new terminal in Corpus Christi, bringing the system’s capacity to more than 600,000 bpd.

COST: N/A; first expansion $120 million, second expansion N/A

STARTUP: 140-mile pipeline operational; Corpus Christi dock and Lyssy extension in service in September 2013; first expansion to start up in second quarter 2015; gathering system and second expansion to start up in 3Q 2015; new Corpus terminal and dock to start up in 2017.

PROJECT: Permian Basin projects

OPERATOR: Plains All American

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: New and expanded pipelines to increase Permian takeaway capacity: 80-mile, 20-inch new Sunrise Pipeline pipeline between Midland and Colorado City, Texas to connect carriers at Colorado City, including the BridgeTex pipeline; 62-mile, 16- and 20-inch pipeline from the southern Midland Basin in Driver to the origin of Plains' Cactus pipeline at McCamey, Texas; additional pumping capacity to existing Basin Pipeline 20-inch pipeline from Jal, New Mexico, to Wink, Texas; a new 40-mile, 12-inch pipeline from Monahans to Crane, Texas, to supply volumes to Magellan's Longhorn pipeline as well as Cactus; a twin pipeline from Plains’ Black Tip station in Loving County to Wink;.260,000 bpd additional capacity from Wink to Midland for a total of 500,000 bpd. Pursuing plan to extend Sunrise from Colorado city to Wichita Falls, Texas.

CAPACITY: Sunrise, 250,000 bpd; 62-mile Driver to McCamey pipeline, 200,000 bpd; New Mexico to Wink pipeline, capacity increased to 350,000 bpd from 140,000 bpd; 40-mile Monahans to Crane pipeline, 100,000 bpd.; Black Tip to Wink doubled to 200,000 bpd.

COST: $800 million

STARTUP: Sunrise, December 2014; Driver to McCamey early 2015; Basin expansion Jal to Wink 2015; Monahans to Crane November 2014; Black Tip to Wink 2015; expansion Wink to Midland 2Q 2015

PROJECT: South Texas Crude Oil pipeline expansion

OPERATOR: NuStar Energy LP

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will originate at a 100,000-barrel terminal NuStar will build near Pawnee in Karnes County, Texas, and will connect to NuStar's existing 12-inch pipeline system between Pettus and Three Rivers. Also will connect existing 12-inch pipeline to NuStar's Oakville terminal for crude delivery to the NuStar North Beach terminal. Crude to be transported to Corpus Christi via existing 16-inch pipeline and via new systems to be built to Corpus refineries. Project also includes truck-receiving facilities at the Pawnee and Oakville terminals and a new third ship dock in Corpus that will push total loading capacity to 400,000 bpd. Dock system designed to load Panamax-class vessels, which can carry 350,000 to 500,000 barrels at rates of up to 30,000 barrels per hour.

CAPACITY: Currently 100,000 bpd, expansion will double capacity to 200,000 bpd for the entire system.

COST: $165 million to $185 million

STARTUP: New dock completed in February 2014; Phase 1, 35,000 bpd, in May 2014; Phase II, 65,000 bpd, in service March 2015.

UNDER CONSTRUCTION OR PLANNED

-----------------------------

PROJECT: Crude-gathering pipeline projects

OPERATOR: Subsidiaries of Summit Investments, majority owner of Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Williams, Divide and Burke counties, North Dakota

CAPACITY: Tioga Midstream: new crude, water and natural gas gathering infrastructure including 240 miles of new pipelines with 20,000 bpd of crude capacity; Meadowlark Midstream Company LLC: expansion of Divide County gathering system with new crude pipelines connecting some Samson Resources Company wells currently served by trucks; Meadowlark to build a new 47-mile crude pipeline and truck unloading system serving Global Partners LP's (GLP.N) 270,000-barrel crude storage facility in Burke County, adding up to 50,000 bpd of crude deliverability; Meadowlark to expand the Polar gathering system in Williams County to connect to more than 60 possible Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp pad sites.

COST: $300 million in total

STARTUP: Divide system expansion 3Q 2014; Meadowlark truck unloading and pipeline in deal with Global Partners, 2Q 2015; no dates disclosed for others.

PROJECT: U.S. Mainline/ Line 61 Expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Superior, Wisconsin, to Flanagan, Illinois

CAPACITY: Phase I 400,000 bpd to 560,000 bpd; Phase II 560,000 bpd to 1.2 million bpd

COST: $1.3 billion

STARTUP: Phase I 3Q 2014; Phase II 2015.

PROJECT: Wolfcamp Connector

OPERATOR: Medallion Midstream

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: A 60-mile, 12-inch pipeline from Wolfcamp shale play in the Permian Basin close to Garden City in Glasscock County, Texas, to Colorado City hub, Texas, with interconnecting facilities to pipelines that can ship onwards to the Gulf Coast or Cushing including the Centurion and Basin pipelines and the BridgeTex and Permian Express II pipelines. Expansions include an additional 30,000 bpd for the Wolfcamp Connector; a 40-mile, 10-inch 40,000 bpd from Garden City to Big Lake Reagan County, Texas; and a 75,000 bpd Midkiff Lateral from Garden City to Midkiff in Upton County.

CAPACITY: 65,000 bpd initially, with expansion 95,000 bpd for Wolfcamp, 40,000 bpd for Reagan County extension; 75,000 bpd for Midkiff lateral.

COST: N/A

STARTUP: October 2014 for initial Wolfcamp, Q4 2014 for Reagan County extension; 1Q 2015 for Wolfcamp expansion and Midkiff lateral.

PROJECT: High Plains Pipeline system expansion

OPERATOR: Tesoro Logistics LP (TLLP.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Expansion of gathering system to transport crude. Phase I from various points in McKenzie County, North Dakota, to Ramberg Station in Williams County. Phase II from Ramberg Station to Stampede in Burke County. In December 2014 launched open season for Phase III expansion Dec. 8, 2014 to Jan. 22, 2015.

CAPACITY: Phase I 70,000 bpd; Phase II 90,000 bpd; Phase III 50,000 bpd, will push total capacity to 240,000 bpd.

COST: N/A

STARTUP: Phase I July 2014; Phase II second half 2015; no startup date disclosed for Phase III; open season to assess shipper interest in firm priority capacity launched in December 2014 extended to Feb. 20, 2015

PROJECT: Houston Terminal connecting pipelines

OPERATOR: Enterprise Products Partners, formerly Oiltanking Partners LP OILT.N

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Two pipelines, one 24-inch connecting Oiltanking's Houston terminal to Crossroads Junction to deliver crude to Shell's Houston-to-Houma pipeline; the second a 36-inch pipeline to Crossroads Junction to provide access to the termination point of TransCanada's Gulf Coast pipeline, and will primarily be used for crude deliveries to Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 560,500 bpd refinery in Baytown, Texas. On Oct. 1, 2014, Enterprise announced it would buy Oiltanking for $4.41 billion. Enterprise immediately bought the 66 percent portion of Oiltanking's privately held LP units, and plans to buy the remaining 34 percent of publicly held units in a unit-for-unit exchange at a ratio of 1.23 Enterprise units for each Oiltanking unit.

CAPACITY: N/A

COST: $98 million

STARTUP: 24-inch line October 2014; 36-inch line, end 1Q 2015

PROJECT: Cactus Pipeline

OPERATOR: Plains All American

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 20-inch crude pipeline from McCamey Texas to the Gardendale hub near Cotulla, Texas

CAPACITY: Initially 250,000; expansion to push capacity to 330,000

COST: $350 million to $375 million for initial capacity; expansion part of $400 million to $500 million investment in expansion as well as three other new Permian Basin pipelines.

STARTUP: April 2015 for initial capacity; expansion 4Q 2015

PROJECT: TexNew Mex pipeline and extension

OPERATOR: Western Refining

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Reactivating and reversing 299-mile section of TexNew Mex pipeline to move crude oil from Star Lake to Maljamar, New Mexico; Also building a 70-mile extension to connect to Mason Station crude gathering facility in Reeves County, Texas.

CAPACITY: 10,000-15,000 bpd

COST: Reactivation $25 million to $30 million; 70-mile line $80 million to $90 million

STARTUP: 1Q 2015

PROJECT: Midkiff to Midland expansion

OPERATOR: Centurion Pipeline

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Midkiff Texas to Midland Texas

CAPACITY: 21 miles of 12-inch loop pipeline and new pumps to add up to 100,000 bpd of new capacity

COST: N/A

STARTUP: 1Q 2015

PROJECT: Phase II Permian Express

OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Midland, Garden City and Colorado City in West Texas, connecting to Sunoco and other pipelines that provide access to various markets and refineries in the Midcontinent and on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

CAPACITY: 200,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: 2Q 2015.

PROJECT: Line 67 (Alberta Clipper) expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 700-mile, 36-inch pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta, to southern Manitoba, where it connects to the U.S. portion of the system that continues to Superior, Wisconsin.

CAPACITY: Currently 450,000 bpd, to expand to design capacity of 800,000 bpd with increased pumping power and no new pipeline.

COST: $450 million

STARTUP: Had been planned in two phases with first phase online in mid-2014, but delays in acquiring necessary U.S. permits pushed both phases to July 2015.

PROJECT: Southern Access Extension

OPERATOR: Enbridge

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 165-mile pipeline connecting Flanagan terminal near Pontiac, Illinois to Patoka, Illinois oil hub

CAPACITY: 300,000 bpd

COST: $800 million

STARTUP: Mid-2015

PROJECT: Big Spring Gateway

OPERATOR: Navigator Energy Services LLC, managed by Tenaska Capital Management

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 325 miles of new crude oil gathering and transmission pipelines in Howard, Martin, Mitchell, Borden and Glasscock counties in the Permian Basin in West Texas that connect to Big Spring and then to Colorado City. From there crude can move on third-party systems to the Texas Gulf Coast and Longview, Texas.

CAPACITY: 85,000 bpd initially.

COST: N/A

STARTUP: 3Q 2015

PROJECT: SCOOP Pipeline

OPERATOR: Magellan Midstream Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Reactivate idle 135-mile segment to deliver crude and condensate from Oklahoma's SCOOP production area from Healdton, Oklahoma, to Cushing.

CAPACITY: 35,000 initially, expandable

COST: $25 million

STARTUP: 3Q 2015

PROJECT: Condensate pipeline

OPERATOR: EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 45-mile, 8-inch pipeline to move stabilized condensate from Guernsey and Noble counties in Ohio to EnLink's existing 200-mile pipeline in Ohio and West Virginia, which serve the company's 24,000 bpd Black Run rail terminal in Frazeysburg, Ohio, and its Bells Run barge terminal on the Ohio River. Project also includes construction of six natural gas compression and condensate stabilization facilities in Noble, Belmont and Guernsey counties.

CAPACITY: 50,000 bpd, expandable depending on customer interest

COST $250 million

STARTUP: 2H 2015

PROJECT: SunVit Pipeline

OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 40-mile Midland Texas to Garden City Texas, where the line will connect to Sunoco's Permian Basin II pipeline and other existing Sunoco pipelines.

CAPACITY: N/A

COST: N/A

STARTUP: 2015

PROJECT: Alpha Crude Connector LLC

OPERATOR: Frontier Energy Services LLC for JV partner Concho Resources (CXO.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: More than 400 miles of gathering pipeline spanning Lea and Eddy counties in New Mexico and Culberson, Loving, Reeves and Winkler counties in Texas; to deliver Delaware Basin crude to third-party pipelines and rail.

CAPACITY: 100,000 bpd initially

COST: N/A

STARTUP: 2H 2015

PROJECT: Connolly Gathering System

OPERATOR: Tesoro Logistics

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Various points in Dunn County, North Dakota, to Tesoro's Connolly Station.

CAPACITY: 60,000 bpd on main delivery line, laterals corresponding with shipper commitments

COST: $150 million

STARTUP: Construction began July 2014, completion end 2015; first barrels to be delivered in to main line by end 2014 with rampup throughout 2015.

PROJECT: RIO Pipeline

OPERATOR: Rangeland Energy

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 34-mile pipeline to connect Rangeland's RIO Hub in Eddy County, New Mexico, to its RIO State Line Terminal gathering hub at the New Mexico/Texas state line; and a 104-mile pipeline connecting the terminal to Rangeland's RIO Midland terminal in Midland, Texas. The connectivity will allow crude delivered to the hub or the terminal to get to Midland via pipeline, where it can connect to third-party lines to U.S. Gulf Coast and Cushing markets. The three terminals will have truck racks and a combined 550,000 barrels of storage.

CAPACITY: 85,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: 4Q 2015

PROJECT: Crude Oil Expansion Project

OPERATOR: Oiltanking Partners; Enterprise Products partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Crude storage, pipeline connections and dock infrastructure at the company's Beaumont, Texas terminal

CAPACITY: Multi-phase expansion will have a total capacity of 6.2 million barrels of storage; project intended to meet increased demand for storage, pipeline connectivity and deepwater tanker access as other pipeline projects start up that bring as much as 3 million bpd of crude to the Beaumont/Port Arthur market.

COST: $340 million

STARTUP: Initial storage tanks operational 3Q 2015; balance online 1H2016.

PROJECT: Bobcat Delaware Basin crude and condensate pipeline

OPERATOR: Western Refining Inc (WNR.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 40-mile pipeline originating near Western Refining Logistics LP's (WNRL.N) Mason Station crude oil gathering facility in Reeves County, Texas, to a new crude gathering facility at Wink Station in Winkler County, Texas; for crudes with an API gravity of 45 or higher.

CAPACITY: Up to 125,000 bpd

COST: $70 million to $80 million

STARTUP: 1H 2016

PROJECT: Knight Warrior Pipeline

OPERATOR: Blueknight Energy Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 160-mile, 16-inch pipeline from Madison County, Texas, to Enterprise Products Partners' (formerly Oiltanking Partners’) crude terminal on the Houston Ship Channel.

CAPACITY: Initially 100,000 bpd, expandable to 200,000 bpd; can segregate and batch.

COST: $300 million

STARTUP: March 2016

PROJECT: Oklahoma to Longview pipeline

OPERATOR: Plains All American

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 226-mile, 16-inch pipeline from Duncan, Oklahoma, to Plains’ terminal in Longview, Texas; capacity for an existing pipeline from Longview to Shreveport, Louisiana, to be expanded.

CAPACITY: 150,000 bpd; Longview to Shreveport expanded to 80,000 bpd from 40,000 bpd.

COST: N/A

STARTUP: 2Q 2016

PROJECT: Cornerstone Pipeline

OPERATOR: MPLX LP (MPLX.N) subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 49-mile condensate pipeline to Marathon Petroleum's 78,000 bpd refinery in Canton, Ohio, from Carroll and Harrison counties in the southeast part of the state.

CAPACITY: 25,000 bpd

COST: $140 million

STARTUP: Evaluating right-of-way options, construction targeted to start early 2016 with startup by the end of that year.

PROJECT: Saddlehorn Pipeline

OPERATOR: Magellan Midstream Partners; partner Saddle Butte Pipeline LCC

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 600-mile, 20-inch pipeline from Platteville, Colorado, to Cushing, Oklahoma; may add three new origin points in Weld County near Roverside, Briggsdale and Pawnee.

CAPACITY: 400,000; Saddle Butte canceled plans to build the Rockies South 250,000 bpd Colorado-to-Cushing pipeline to be Magellan's partner in Saddlehorn.

COST: N/A

STARTUP: 2Q 2016; on Dec. 15, 2014, extended open season to Jan. 30, 2015, for shipper commitments. Project has binding commitments from Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) and Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N).

PROJECT: Delaware Basin Extension

OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 125-mile pipeline from Loving County, Texas, to Lea County, New Mexico, to Midland, Texas.

CAPACITY: Initially 100,000 bpd; open season launched mid-October 2014, announced as successful in January 2015

COST: N/A

STARTUP: First half 2016

PROJECT: Uinta Express Pipeline

OPERATOR: Uinta Express Pipeline Co, subsidiary of Tesoro Corp

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 135-mile, 12-inch insulated pipeline connecting Utah's Uinta Basin with Salt Lake City-area refineries. Waxy crude produced in the Uinta Basin must be kept at a higher temperature than other types of crude to flow, so other pipelines in the area cannot move it. Output is currently transported via truck.

CAPACITY: 60,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: 2016, pending evaluation and reviews. Final environmental impact statement from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest expected spring 2015.

PROJECT: Longview and Louisiana Extension

OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Longview Texas to Finney, Louisiana, then to Anchorage, Louisiana.

CAPACITY: 100,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: Second half 2016; open season launched Aug. 7, 2014

PROJECT: Diamond Pipeline

OPERATOR: Plains All American

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 440-mile, 20-inch pipeline from Plains' storage terminal at the U.S. crude futures hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, to Valero's 180,000 bpd refinery in Memphis, Tennessee. Valero in 2013 received 100,000 bpd of Bakken crude railed to St. James, Louisiana, then shipped to the refinery via the Capline pipeline, but volumes have declined by an undisclosed amount as Bakken shipments to the East and West coasts have ramped up. A Cushing-Memphis pipeline would shorten the distance and save costs.

CAPACITY: 200,000 bpd

COST: $900 million

STARTUP: Late 2016

PROJECT: Dakota Access Pipeline

OPERATOR: Energy Transfer Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Bakken to Patoka, Illinois

CAPACITY: Was up to 320,000 bpd, secured agreements for more than 450,000 bpd, assessing shipper interest in further expansion; Phillips 66 (PSX.N) in October 2014 agreed to become a 25 percent partner in the project.

COST: $5 billion

STARTUP: 4Q 2016

PROJECT: Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline (trunkline conversion)

OPERATOR: Energy Transfer Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will convert and reverse a 30-inch natural gas pipeline to carry Bakken and Canadian crude from Patoka, Illinois to Sunoco Logistics' storage hub in Nederland, Texas. Pipeline spans 574 miles of converted natural gas pipeline and includes about 40 miles of new 30-inch pipeline from the Patoka hub to the northern end of the converted trunkline. Assessing shipper interest in expanding the trunkline as well as a North Dakota-to-Illinois Bakken pipeline that will connect to the reversed trunkline. Phillips 66 in October 2014 agreed to become a 25 percent partner in the project.

CAPACITY: Initially 320,000 bpd, expandable to 570,000 bpd

COST: $5 billion

STARTUP: 4Q 2016

PROJECT: Crude and condensate pipeline

OPERTATOR: Phillips 66 (PSX.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Eagle Ford to the company’s 247,000 bpd refinery in Sweeny, Texas, and another 25 miles southeast to its liquid petroleum gas export facility that is under construction.

CAPACITY: Initially 200,000 bpd, expandable to more than 400,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: Final decision whether to proceed with the project by mid-2015, startup in late 2016.

PROJECT: Sandpiper Pipeline

OPERATOR: Enbridge. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) has agreed to be the main shipper.

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: A 24-inch pipeline running 375 miles from Beaver Lodge, close to Tioga, North Dakota, through the Bakken shale region to Clearbrook, Minnesota. Then a 30-inch pipeline running 233 miles to Superior, Wisconsin.

CAPACITY: 225,000 bpd from Beaver Lodge to Clearbrook. 375,000 bpd from Clearbrook to Superior.

COST: $2.6 billion. Marathon will pay 37.5 percent of the project's cost in exchange for a 27 percent interest in the Enbridge's North Dakota pipeline system which will have a capacity of 580,000 bpd when the project is completed.

STARTUP: Announced on Sept. 30, 2014, that target startup of early 2016 was pushed to 2017 after the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission ordered a state environmental review that will examine alternate pipeline routes, lengthening the permitting process.

PROJECT: Westward Ho

OPERATOR: Shell Pipeline

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: St. James, Louisiana to Houston

CAPACITY: Initially about 400,000 bpd, expandable to 900,000 bpd depending on shipper interest.

COST: n/a

STARTUP: Had been 3Q 2015; Shell confirmed Sept. 30, 2014, that project delayed to focus on securing more shipper commitments and construction slated to be complete in 2017; second open season launched Oct. 13, 2014.

PROJECT: Oklahoma condensate pipeline

OPERATOR: Blueknight Energy Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 110-mile pipeline from Maysville, Oklahoma, to U.S. crude futures hub in Cushing. A second 50-mile pipeline could be built from Blueknight's Cushing terminal to connect to the Explorer Pipeline in Glenpool, Oklahoma. Project creates ability to move crude and condensate in separate batches, and lighter crudes and condensate could be delivered to Canada to meet diluent demand. Blueknight also may build a 50,000 bpd condensate stabilizer at its Cushing terminal to allow for condensate exports to Canada or the U.S. Gulf Coast.

CAPACITY: N/A

COST: N/A

STARTUP: N/A, project terms and producer/marketer interest being evaluated

PROJECT: Midland to Sealy Pipeline

OPERATOR: Enterprise Products Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Approximately 430-mile pipeline from Midland to Sealy, Texas, where it could connect to Enterprise’s Rancho pipeline from Sealy to the Enterprise Crude Houston Oil (ECHO) terminal in Houston or the Rancho II Sealy-to-ECHO pipeline slated to start up in 3Q 2015.

CAPACITY: N/A

COST: N/A, proposed

STARTUP: N/A

PROJECT: Inland California Express Pipeline

OPERATOR: Questar Pipeline

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 96-mile west segment from Whitewater, California to a crude oil terminal Long Beach currently not in service may be converted for crude oil delivery. 488-mile section extending from the San Juan Basin of northern New Mexico to delivery interconnects with California utilities will remain in natural gas service. Project includes 120,000 rail terminal to offload crude for delivery to California refineries, location yet undetermined.

CAPACITY: N/A

COST: N/A

STARTUP: If approved, early 2017

PROJECT: Express-Platte Pipeline expansion (twin line)

OPERATOR: Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Approximately 970-mile pipeline from Guernsey, Wyoming, to Patoka, Illinois, a new twin line in addition to the existing 932-mile, 145,000 bpd Platte Pipeline from Guernsey to Wood River.

CAPACITY: Initially 400,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: 2017, binding open season to be launched in the first quarter of 2015

PROJECT: Nederland to St James Pipeline

OPERATOR: Energy Transfer Partners and Phillips 66, actual operator not disclosed

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 30-inch, 200-mile pipeline from Nederland, Texas, to St. James, Louisiana; line to move multiple crude grades from light domestic to Canadian heavy. Laterals may be added; the companies have not said where, but Phillips 66 recently acquired a crude and products terminal about 12 miles away in Beaumont.

CAPACITY: N/A, to be determined by open season results

COST: N/A

STARTUP: N/A, binding open season to launch Dec. 1, 2014, further details to be provided to interested shippers upon signing a confidentiality agreement. No end date to open season disclosed.

PROJECT: Grand Mesa Pipeline

OPERATOR: Rimrock Midstream LLC and NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: More than 550 miles of new pipeline with at least two origination points in Weld County, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma

CAPACITY: Initial capacity exceeding 130,000 bpd

COST: N/A

STARTUP: 4Q 2016; Rimrock will build and operate the system, while NGL Energy owns it.

PROJECT: Freedom Pipeline

OPERATOR: Kinder Morgan

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Wink, Texas in the Permian Basin to Emidio, California. Project includes conversion of 740 miles of existing natural gas pipeline to move crude, 22 miles of new pipeline for interconnections in California, and 200 miles of new pipeline between Wink and El Paso, Texas; also construction of tank facilities in Texas and delivery points in California.

Company shelved the project in May 2013, but began talking to potential shippers in 2014 to gauge interest; potential resurrected project could include construction of a 150,000 bpd atmospheric topping unit in West Texas to produce 100,000 bpd of stabilized condensate and 200,000 bpd of gasoils and residual fuels. The condensate could be exported from Southern California, and the other components could be blended into crude for California refineries.

CAPACITY: Initially 250,000 bpd, could be expanded expandable to 400,000 bpd

COST: $2 billion when proposed without the topping unit in 2012; updated cost estimate undisclosed.

STARTUP: Original project would have started up in the fourth quarter of 2014; No target startup date disclosed for revamped project.

PROJECT: West Texas NGL pipeline conversion to move crude and condensate

OPERATOR: Energy Transfer Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Midland, Texas to Corsicana, Texas, then Sour Lake, Texas.

CAPACITY: 70,000 bpd to Corsicana, 100,000 bpd to Sour Lake.

COST: N/A

STARTUP: No target date disclosed, company to hold an open season "at a future date."

PROJECT: Keystone XL, northern leg

OPERATOR: TransCanada

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska

CAPACITY: 1,179-mile, 36-inch pipeline to be able to move 830,000 bpd; awaiting presidential permit from the U.S. State Department, ruling expected by spring 2014.

COST: $5.3 billion

STARTUP: Two years after construction permits awarded.

STARTED UP IN 2013

----------------------

PROJECT: U.S. Mainline/Spearhead North Line 62 Expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Flanagan, Illinois to Griffith, Indiana

CAPACITY: 130,000 bpd to 235,000 bpd

COST: $500 million

STARTUP: 2013

PROJECT: South Texas Crude Oil Pipeline system

OPERATOR: NuStar Energy LP (NS.N)

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 110-mile, 12-inch and 8-inch pipeline from Frio, LaSalle and McMullen counties NuStar's 600,000-barrel storage terminal at Oakville in Live Oak County; then transports Eagle Ford crude to NuStar’s 1.6 million-barrel Corpus Christi North Beach terminal via an existing 16-inch pipeline.

COST: Part of NuStar’s $325 million acquisition of TexStar Midstream Services LP’s 140 miles of Eagle Ford crude pipeline and gathering lines, and 643,400 barrels of storage assets; $65 million to $85 million to integrate and complete gathering and terminal assets.

CAPACITY: 100,000 bpd of crude and condensates.

STARTUP: 2013

PROJECT: Bakken Access Program

OPERATOR: Enbridge

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Western North Dakota. Includes adding 26 miles of 16-inch pipeline between Enbridge stations in Beaver Lodge near Tioga, North Dakota, and Stanley; 29 miles of new 16-inch pipeline between Stanley and Berthold terminal; and expansion of Berthold with rail loading capability that can handle three unit trains at a time.

CAPACITY ADDED: 145,500 bpd pipeline capacity, additional 80,000 bpd of rail export capacity for a total of 120,000 bpd.

COST: $560 million for pipeline; $145 million for rail

STARTUP: March 2013

PROJECT: Toledo Pipeline (Line 79) Expansion

OPERATOR: Enbridge

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Stockbridge, Michigan, to Toledo, Ohio

CAPACITY: Increased to 180,000 bpd from 100,000 bpd

COST: $197.57 million

STARTUP: May 2013

PROJECT: Permian Express, Phase I

OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Wichita Falls, Texas to Nederland, Texas

CAPACITY: Initial capacity will be 90,000 bpd, expected to reach 150,000 bpd.

COST: n/a

STARTUP: Initial 90,000 bpd reached in June 2013, now 150,000 bpd.

CANCELLED

-----------

PROJECT: Bakken Oil Pipeline

OPERATOR: Enterprise Products Partners

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 1,200-mile, 30-inch pipeline to run from North Dakota Bakken to Cushing, Oklahoma, with a portion running from the Powder River and Denver-Julesburg basins in Wyoming to Cushing.

CAPACITY: 340,000 bpd

COST: n/a

STARTUP: 2016 for the Wyoming-to-Cushing portion, and fully operational by 3Q 2017. On Dec. 12, 2014, announced would not build the pipeline for lack of shipper commitments.

PROJECT: Dakota Express Pipeline

OPERATOR: Koch Pipeline LP

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Williston Basin, western North Dakota, to Hartford, Illinois and Patoka, Illinois. Koch also will explore a connection at Patoka to Energy Transfer Partners' joint-venture Eastern Gulf Crude Access Pipeline, which would be able to move Bakken and Canadian heavy crude to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.

CAPACITY: 250,000 barrels per day initially

COST: N/A

STARTUP: Was 2016, depending on shipper interest. In June Koch announced a 45-day, non-binding open season in July, to be followed by a binding open season if warranted. In January 2014 a Koch spokesman said, without explanation, that the company was no longer pursuing the project.

PROJECT: Niobrara Falls Project

OPERATOR: NuStar Energy LP

ORIGIN/DESTINATION: New crude oil pipelines from gathering locations in the Niobrara shale near Platteville and Watkins, Colorado, to a tie-in point on NuStar's existing refined products pipeline that runs from McKee, Texas to Denver. The products line will be reversed and converted to carry crude from Denver to McKee, and then connected with NuStar's 14-inch Wichita Falls-to-McKee crude line, which also will be reversed to move oil to Wichita Falls from McKee.

CAPACITY: 70,000 to 75,000 bpd for Colorado, 125,000 to 130,000 bpd for Wichita Falls.

COST: n/a

STARTUP: Had been planned for 2013 and early 2014, but project canceled on lack of shipper interest; could be revisited as Niobrara production increases.

