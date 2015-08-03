SAN FRANCISCO A U.S. judge on Monday said he was "inclined" to keep an injunction in place that stops anti-abortion groups from releasing videos containing talk of the sale of fetal tissue.

At a hearing in San Francisco federal court, U.S. District Judge William Orrick said the injunction would likely remain pending further legal proceedings.

In a lawsuit filed last week, the National Abortion Federation, a nonprofit representing abortion providers, accused the Center for Medical Progress and its founder, David Daleiden, of illegally infiltrating and recording its private meetings.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Ken Wills)