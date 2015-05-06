Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Prince will perform a special concert in Baltimore on Sunday, apparently in part to honor the 25-year-old black man whose death from spinal injuries suffered in police custody sparked weeks of protest and a day of rioting.

The Grammy award-winning musician will hold his "Rally 4 Peace" show on Mother's Day along with his backing band 3RDEYEGIRL, Royal Farms Arena said in a statement on Tuesday night. The statement added that "superstar guests" were also expected to attend.

"Wear something gray," reads a promotional image for the concert, seemingly to reference Freddie Gray, who died last month after a week in the hospital following his April 12 arrest.

Gray's death became the latest flashpoint in a national outcry over police killings of unarmed black men and other minority groups in the United States, and provoked weeks of largely peaceful protests in the city punctuated by a day of arson and looting on April 27.

Last Friday, Baltimore's chief prosecutor announced charges against all six police officers involved in Gray's arrest, ranging from misconduct in office to second degree murder.

A representative for Prince could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Baltimore Sun newspaper said the artist was expected to perform a protest song, dubbed "Baltimore", which has not been released.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Alex Richardson)