New York City mayor-elect Bill de Blasio (2nd L) poses with his son Dante (L), daughter Chiara (R), and wife Chirlane McCray outside of their Park Slope section of the Brooklyn borough in New York, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg had "ElBloombito," a Twitter account that parodied his flawed manner of speaking Spanish. Now Bill de Blasio, Bloomberg's soon-to-be-successor, has "HowlatewasBdB" to document the mayor-elect's tardiness.

The tweets began on Thursday, shortly after de Blasio kicked off a press conference about his signature education initiative - expanding access to pre-kindergarten - almost 40 minutes late.

"December 5, names police commissioner. 50 minutes late," read the first post. The second: "December 12, names deputy mayor. 34 minutes late."

The person behind HowlatewasBdB, which has just over 100 followers, declined to say over the Twitter service who he or she is. A spokeswoman for de Blasio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

De Blasio, who takes office January 1, has been chided for his lateness before. After his over-sleeping delayed a campaign event, his Republican opponent used the incident as a chance to question de Blasio's readiness to be mayor, saying that "being mayor is a 24-hour-a-day job."

ElBloombito, which is run by New York blogger Rachel Figueroa-Levin and pokes fun of Bloomberg's halting Spanish as well as his vast personal fortune, has more than 79,000 followers.

A sample tweet, from earlier this week: "Esta supposed to sñowado mañana. Agaiño. If tu needo mi, yo willo be en my officero. In Bermudando."

(Reporting by Edith Honan; editing by Gunna Dickson)