The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued rules on Friday labeling coal ash, a byproduct of coal-based power production containing toxic materials such as arsenic and lead, as non-hazardous waste.

The label means that states, and not the EPA, will be the primary enforcers of new rules, which will require the closure of some coal ash holding ponds leaking contaminants into surrounding water.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Chris Reese)