NEW YORK Puerto Rico faces debt payments totaling around $1 billion on Jan. 1, and has warned several times of pending defaults.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Tuesday that it is "very unlikely" there will be no default on debt due Jan. 1 and that the U.S. territory was evaluating which bonds are to be paid.

But the head of the embattled U.S. territory's government bank was quoted by a local newspaper last week saying Puerto Rico is expected to default on a Jan. 1 payment on its Infrastructure Finance Authority (PRIFA) bonds.

Garcia Padilla granted the U.S. territory power to take revenues from public agencies such as the highways agency HTA, PRIFA and its convention center district authority via "clawbacks." While the HTA and convention center have said in filings that they expect interest due Jan. 1 will be paid in full from funds in deposit, PRIFA has only said that funds on deposit would be applied to the Jan. 1 payment.

