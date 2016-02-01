Housing recovery intact despite drop in new home sales
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK Dan Fuss, vice chairman of Loomis Sayles, said on Monday that Puerto Rico's offer to creditors to take a deep discount on their debt will unlikely be approved by investors but serves as a good start to restructuring discussions.
"The plan is not going to fly on the GOs (general obligation bonds) unless you offered the GOs a higher coupon for senior bonds," Fuss said in an interview.
Loomis Sayles, which holds GOs in various portfolios, oversaw $229 billion as of Dec. 31, 2015.
Fuss said about the proposal: "This is a trial balloon. It's an opening in the overall discussion." Loomis Sayles will continue to hold the GOs because "we have a very nice yield, based on cost" paid on the securities, Fuss said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
WASHINGTON The U.S. government filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.