Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla delivers his state of the Commonwealth address at the Capitol building in San Juan, Puerto Rico April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

NEW YORK Puerto Rico's governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla is to head to Washington for meetings with U.S. federal officials about the island's fiscal situation, according to a statement from his office on Friday.

Padilla dropped a bombshell on holders of Puerto Rico's $72 billion debt on June 29, saying he wants to restructure debt and postpone bond payments. He also called on Washington to make changes to U.S. bankruptcy laws to include Puerto Rico.

The U.S. government has not shown interest in bailing out the commonwealth.

"There's no one in the administration or in D.C. that's contemplating a federal bailout of Puerto Rico," a White House spokesman said in June.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by David Gregorio)