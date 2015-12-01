NEW YORK A Puerto Rico executive order signed by the governor grants the U.S. territory the power to take revenues from certain agencies including the highway authority HTA and the infrastructure authority PRIFA, according to a copy of the order.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla earlier told a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee that the island would have to "claw back revenues pledged to certain bonds issued in order to maintain public services" and to repay bonds issued with the full faith and credit of the commonwealth.

Puerto Rico said it made a Dec. 1 debt payment but warned that the threat of default loomed.

