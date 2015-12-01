Wall St. dips as Facebook and energy stocks weigh
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.
NEW YORK A Puerto Rico executive order signed by the governor grants the U.S. territory the power to take revenues from certain agencies including the highway authority HTA and the infrastructure authority PRIFA, according to a copy of the order.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla earlier told a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee that the island would have to "claw back revenues pledged to certain bonds issued in order to maintain public services" and to repay bonds issued with the full faith and credit of the commonwealth.
Puerto Rico said it made a Dec. 1 debt payment but warned that the threat of default loomed.
LONDON/DUBAI OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers look likely to extend their agreement to limit supplies beyond its June expiry to help clear a glut, three OPEC delegates said on Thursday, downplaying the chance of additional steps such as a bigger cut.