Wall St. dips as Facebook and energy stocks weigh
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.
Puerto Rico's power authority PREPA has reached a tentative debt restructuring deal with bond insurers including Assured Guaranty (AGO.N) and MBIA Inc's (MBI.N) National Public Finance Guarantee, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The deal still needs the approval of the PREPA board, the sources said, but has been signed by representatives for all parties in the negotiations.
PREPA has been working for months to restructure more than $8 billion in debt. It previously reached deals with lenders and bondholders, but those agreements cannot be implemented without support from the insurers.
MEXICO CITY/OTTAWA From launching a data-mining drive aiming to find supply-chain pressure points to sending officials to mobilize allies in key U.S. states, Mexico and Canada are bolstering their defenses of a regional trade pact President Donald Trump vows to rewrite.